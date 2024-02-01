IHS Nigeria Completes Rollout of 10,000 Kilometers of Fiber Optic Cables Across Nigeria

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

IHS Nigeria completes deploying over 10,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables across Nigeria, supporting the National Broadband Plan and facilitating 5G introduction.

Highlights

  • Support for Nigeria's National Broadband Plan.
  • Rural telephony program extends coverage to over 580 communities.
  • Commitment to open-access shared infrastructure for scalability.

Follow Us

IHS Nigeria Completes Rollout of 10,000 Kilometers of Fiber Optic Cables Across Nigeria
IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Holding, has announced the completion of the deployment of more than 10,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across Nigeria. This initiative, undertaken through its subsidiary, Global Independent Connect Limited (GICL), marks a step towards improving the country's broadband infrastructure.

Also Read: MTN Nigeria Selects ATC Nigeria for Tower Services as Contracts Near Expiry




Support for National Broadband Plan

This deployment of fibre optic cables across all 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory is expected to support the Federal Government's National Broadband Plan. This plan aims to achieve a broadband penetration rate of 70 percent by 2025, thereby enhancing connectivity and digital access for Nigerians nationwide.

In addition to supporting the broadband agenda, IHS Nigeria's fibre optic rollout enables the introduction of next-generation technologies, such as 5G services. By connecting towers and expanding fibre infrastructure into key urban areas, the company aims to improve the delivery of digital services to homes, businesses, and public institutions across the country.

Mobile Network Coverage

In addition to GICL's fibre optic network, IHS Nigeria through its rural telephony program, has provided mobile network coverage to over 580 previously underserved rural communities in Nigeria. This initiative contributes to meeting Mobile Network Operators' rollout targets and supports the Federal Government's agenda for digital inclusion, IHS Nigeria said.

Commenting on the fibre rollout, GICL said, "Limited metropolitan and long-haul fibre optic networks continue to be an obstacle to the improvement of existing communication services, and the introduction of emerging technologies and digital services in Nigeria."

Also Read: Parallel Wireless Deploys Over 1,500 Open RAN sites in Africa

"Our approach to fibre optic cable deployment concentrates on implementing networks on an open access, shared infrastructure basis, providing robust and scalable fibre pairs and alternate ducts to ensure multiple operators can utilize the infrastructure."

"Through collaborations with multiple stakeholders, including our customers, state and federal agencies, we have achieved a significant volume of fibre optic cable network delivery in under three years," GICL added.

IHS Towers has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good decision.. BSNL should also shut down 3G by financial year 26 ( FY26 ) & complete 4G roll-out by…

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Shivraj Roy :

more like Vi about to shutdown after lok sabha elections

Vodafone Idea to Shut Down 3G Completely in FY25

Bharath Raj S :

Well , that's was not difficult, it's indeed meant jio keypad users jio 2g , all these people still use…

Jio Talks About Shutting Down 2G/3G

WIN :

Btw how is the performance of Vi like Volte call quality while traveling, data speed, wifi calling call quality?

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

WIN :

They use Idea and Vodafone core Only telecom operator with dual core. U might have received idea core sim

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments