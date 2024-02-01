IHS Nigeria Completes Rollout of 10,000 Kilometers of Fiber Optic Cables Across Nigeria



IHS Nigeria, a subsidiary of IHS Holding, has announced the completion of the deployment of more than 10,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across Nigeria. This initiative, undertaken through its subsidiary, Global Independent Connect Limited (GICL), marks a step towards improving the country's broadband infrastructure.

Support for National Broadband Plan

This deployment of fibre optic cables across all 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory is expected to support the Federal Government's National Broadband Plan. This plan aims to achieve a broadband penetration rate of 70 percent by 2025, thereby enhancing connectivity and digital access for Nigerians nationwide.

In addition to supporting the broadband agenda, IHS Nigeria's fibre optic rollout enables the introduction of next-generation technologies, such as 5G services. By connecting towers and expanding fibre infrastructure into key urban areas, the company aims to improve the delivery of digital services to homes, businesses, and public institutions across the country.

Mobile Network Coverage

In addition to GICL's fibre optic network, IHS Nigeria through its rural telephony program, has provided mobile network coverage to over 580 previously underserved rural communities in Nigeria. This initiative contributes to meeting Mobile Network Operators' rollout targets and supports the Federal Government's agenda for digital inclusion, IHS Nigeria said.

Commenting on the fibre rollout, GICL said, "Limited metropolitan and long-haul fibre optic networks continue to be an obstacle to the improvement of existing communication services, and the introduction of emerging technologies and digital services in Nigeria."

"Our approach to fibre optic cable deployment concentrates on implementing networks on an open access, shared infrastructure basis, providing robust and scalable fibre pairs and alternate ducts to ensure multiple operators can utilize the infrastructure."

"Through collaborations with multiple stakeholders, including our customers, state and federal agencies, we have achieved a significant volume of fibre optic cable network delivery in under three years," GICL added.

IHS Towers has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia.