Viasat and Skylo Launch First Global Direct-to-Device Network

Reported by Srikapardhi

The network will allow Mobile Network Operators, device makers, and chipset manufacturers to bring 3GPP Release 17 compliant products to market within Viasat's global network coverage.

Highlights

  • Viasat and Skylo introduce the world's first global D2D network.
  • Collaboration enables 3GPP Release 17 compliant product deployment.
  • L-band technology ensures reliability for diverse applications.

Viasat, the satellite communications company, and Skylo Technologies, the non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider, announced on Thursday the launch of what the companies claim to be the world's first global direct-to-device (D2D) network. Under the global infrastructure agreement between the partners, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), device makers, and chipset manufacturers can bring 3GPP Release 17 compliant products to market within Viasat’s global network coverage.

Also Read: Intelsat, AMN to Deploy Over 1,340 Rural Base Stations Across Three New Markets




Viasat - Skylo Collaboration

According to the statement, the new network, which combines Skylo's Release 17-based satellite technology with Viasat's geostationary, L-band satellite constellation, and licensed spectrum holdings through its subsidiary Inmarsat, as well as those of other satellite operator partners, will support consumer smartphone services, IoT, automotive, and defence applications.

Secure and Reliable Technology

The new network will utilise Viasat's global L-band capabilities and networks of satellite operators that are partners. The joint statement noted that the L-band, widely recognised for its reliability, is trusted by governments to deliver mission-critical data. This ensures that Viasat’s and Skylo’s D2D network will be capable of securely delivering data to meet the needs of businesses, governments, and consumers in out-of-reach areas.

Also Read: Telus, TerreStar, and Skylo Successfully Trial Satellite Connectivity for Smartphones, IoT Devices

Viasat said, "The global production and supply chain will now gain access to data from the remotest edge, where it is often-most valuable, with the same level of effort as they would in a city connected by cellular 5G."

"This network is available for testing today and will enable global market entry for innovators. Building the network on L-band geostationary satellite technology means it doesn't require special licensing of terrestrial spectrum and by utilising the 3GPP standard there is assured interoperability, particularly as exciting new Releases follow Release 17," Viasat added.

Also Read: Viasat, Ligado and Skylo Ink Deal to Offer Direct to Device Services

Global Deployment Plans

According to the official release, initial deployments are planned for early 2024 in North America, using the Ligado SkyTerra satellite network, followed by a global rollout. Partners and customers will be able to access the services through either Viasat or Skylo.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Expert Opinion

