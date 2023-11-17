JioCinema to Exclusively Stream Pokemon Content in India

To attract kids and anime lovers, JioCinema has inked an exclusive deal with Japan's The Pokemon Company to stream Pokemon shows and movies on the platform. The deal amount has not been announced by either of the companies. JioCinema will be the exclusive streaming partner of Pokemon in India. The platform will be home to over 1000 episodes and around 21 movies of the Japanese anime series.









JioCinema will add a new season every Thursday on the platform. To make the content friendly for people living in varied regions in India, JioCinema will allow customers to stream the content in five different languages. Pokemon is one of the most popular anime shows on the planet. Being the exclusive streaming partner, JioCinema will certainly gain an edge over the other OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms available.

The Pokemon content will be available for the customers for free. There's a lot of free stuff on the platform of JioCinema. However, a lot of popular content is also under the platform's 'Premium' subscription tier. JioCinema is already home to content from major production houses such as HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros content. In addition, the platform streams a lot of sports at no cost to people in India.

The first 12 seasons of the Pokemon are already available on the platform of JioCinema. You can start streaming it right away without needing a subscription to the platform or logging in.

JioCinema's popularity amongst users has grown tremendously due to the free live streaming of multiple cricket series and the IPL 2023. However, just how many users are converting to its premium subscribers is the major question. JioCinema is also going to release several movie titles that are produced by the Jio Studios.