JioCinema to Exclusively Stream Pokemon Content in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Pokemon content will be available for the customers for free. There's a lot of free stuff on the platform of JioCinema. However, a lot of popular content is also under the platform's 'Premium' subscription tier.

Highlights

  • To attract kids and anime lovers, JioCinema has inked an exclusive deal with Japan's The Pokemon Company to stream Pokemon shows and movies on the platform.
  • The development has not been officially announced and thus the deal amount is still under wraps.
  • JioCinema will be the exclusive streaming partner of Pokemon in India.

Follow Us

jiocinema to exclusively stream pokemon content in

To attract kids and anime lovers, JioCinema has inked an exclusive deal with Japan's The Pokemon Company to stream Pokemon shows and movies on the platform. The deal amount has not been announced by either of the companies. JioCinema will be the exclusive streaming partner of Pokemon in India. The platform will be home to over 1000 episodes and around 21 movies of the Japanese anime series.




JioCinema will add a new season every Thursday on the platform. To make the content friendly for people living in varied regions in India, JioCinema will allow customers to stream the content in five different languages. Pokemon is one of the most popular anime shows on the planet. Being the exclusive streaming partner, JioCinema will certainly gain an edge over the other OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms available.

Read More - JioCinema Premium Unveiled. Here’s What You Need to Know

The Pokemon content will be available for the customers for free. There's a lot of free stuff on the platform of JioCinema. However, a lot of popular content is also under the platform's 'Premium' subscription tier. JioCinema is already home to content from major production houses such as HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros content. In addition, the platform streams a lot of sports at no cost to people in India.

The first 12 seasons of the Pokemon are already available on the platform of JioCinema. You can start streaming it right away without needing a subscription to the platform or logging in.

Read More - JioCinema and NBCUniversal Forge Multi-Year Partnership, Expanding Content Offering in India

JioCinema's popularity amongst users has grown tremendously due to the free live streaming of multiple cricket series and the IPL 2023. However, just how many users are converting to its premium subscribers is the major question. JioCinema is also going to release several movie titles that are produced by the Jio Studios.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Yogesh Gaidhane :

Off Topic; Why Tarang Sanchar Portal is Not Updated Since Feb 2022 So that's why I am not able to…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Krishn :

Recently thought to give a try to Vi then customer care team confirmed that no Queue of plan is allowed…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Faraz :

As per TRAI data, Vi 4G customers increased from 124.27 in July to 125.54 million in August. Even BSNL's Wireless…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Faraz :

Airtel should focus on adding 4G/5G customers now. They are loosing 2G subscribers heavily to JioBharat phones specially because of…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Saket :

it was expected, but Mr akshay simply bluffing that no major impact subscriber base or revenue due to lack of…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments