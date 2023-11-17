Latest Malayalam Films to Watch on OTT This Weekend



Malayalam films are noted for their stunning cinematography and complex, imaginative plots. Those looking for profundity in their films should look no further than the latest offerings from God's Own Country. While there are many fantastic Mollywood films to watch, not everyone has the time to watch them all. To make things easier, we've compiled a list of the most recent Malayalam films available on your preferred OTT services.

Also Read: 6 Entertaining Telugu Online Series to Binge on Amazon Prime Video









If you're looking for weekend plans, here are the latest Malayalam films to watch on OTT:

King of Kotha

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, "King of Kotha" stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Rai. Tony, Ravi's son, is torn between his family's criminal past and his desire for a different life. Unlike his father, Tony resists the pull of crime and finds love in Tara, a wealthy woman.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Valatty

Devan Jayakumar wrote and directed the Malayalam adventure comedy-drama "Valatty: Tale of Tails." Tomy, a golden retriever, falls in love with Amalu, a Cocker Spaniel, the neighbor's dog. However, their owners disapprove of their love due to religious differences. The focus of the story is on how the two dogs plan to elope and marry.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also Read: 5 Underappreciated Films on Amazon Prime Video Worth Watching

Kannur Squad

Directed by Rony Varghese Raj, "Kannur Squad" is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others. The plot revolves around the Kannur Squad, a group of police policemen led by ASI George Martin. The crux is how they connect a network of clues to track down a criminal gang.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Corona Dhavan

The comedy-drama "Corona Dhavan" is set amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The story follows a group of alcoholics who experience difficulties during the lockdown. Sreenath Bhasi, Likamn Avaran, and Jonny Antony star in the film, which is directed by CC Nithin.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Top OTT Releases to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023

Kasargold

Directed by Mridul Nair, "Kasargold" is a Malayalam criminal drama starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Siddique. The plot revolves around two gold smugglers who lose their valuable cargo in a car accident. They must enter Kerala's deadly underground to collect their items.

OTT platform: Netflix