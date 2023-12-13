Eutelsat OneWeb to Deliver Connectivity Services Across Libya

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Rawafed Libya expands partnership with Eutelsat Group as it adds new exclusive LEO agreement to existing GEO services. Partnership is based on a multi-million dollar, multi-year contract, with options to extend or expand, with services due to start in early 2024.

Highlights

  • Exclusive access to Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO constellation enhances RLTT's connectivity offerings.
  • Eutelsat OneWeb emphasises the integration of GEO and LEO constellations to meet diverse customer needs.
  • Eutelsat OneWeb's strategic partnerships contribute to bridging the digital divide, addressing high demand in Africa.

Follow Us

Eutelsat OneWeb to Deliver Connectivity Services Across Libya
GEO-LEO satellite operator Eutelsat Group has announced a distribution partnership between its connectivity unit, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Rawafed Libya for Telecommunications and Technology (RLTT), a Libyan telecoms operator. RLTT is expanding its expands partnership with Eutelsat Group as it adds new exclusive LEO agreement to existing GEO services, incorporating a hybrid bundle of enhanced GEO and LEO services. Eutelsat OneWeb will provide exclusive access to its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, ensuring full connectivity across Libya starting in early 2024.

Also Read: Eutelsat OneWeb Granted Approval for Satellite Broadband Services in India

Diverse Applications

The services offered by Eutelsat OneWeb will deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity for various applications, including commercial use in the Oil and Gas and Financial Services industries, Government sectors, cellular backhaul for telecom operators, and remote connectivity for humanitarian organisations.

Hybrid Bundle of GEO and LEO Services

Eutelsat OneWeb expressed its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for integrated satellite connectivity, stating, "Eutelsat OneWeb was formed to bring together GEO and LEO constellations to meet a growing customer need for integrated satellite connectivity, and the extension of our relationship with RLTT shows we are delivering."

Rawafed Libya for Telecommunications and Technology commented, "We have been working with Eutelsat Group for several years now and are excited to bring its high-speed, low-latency connectivity to our customers across the oil and gas, cellular backhaul and humanitarian sectors. By combining both LEO and GEO-powered connectivity, we are able to meet the different needs of our customers without having to use multiple providers. Through this exclusive deal, we look forward to bringing unmatched connectivity across Libya."

Also Read: Chunghwa Telecom Partners With Eutelsat OneWeb to Bring LEO Satellite Services to Taiwan

Eutelsat OneWeb Expands Presence

Eutelsat OneWeb is reportedly expanding its presence in the African market, with a distribution agreement signed in November covering Sub-Saharan Africa with NEC XON.

The company highlighted the high demand for connectivity in the region and emphasised that agreements like these contribute to bridging the digital divide across the continent, providing high-speed connectivity regardless of location.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments