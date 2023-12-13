Eutelsat OneWeb to Deliver Connectivity Services Across Libya



GEO-LEO satellite operator Eutelsat Group has announced a distribution partnership between its connectivity unit, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Rawafed Libya for Telecommunications and Technology (RLTT), a Libyan telecoms operator. RLTT is expanding its expands partnership with Eutelsat Group as it adds new exclusive LEO agreement to existing GEO services, incorporating a hybrid bundle of enhanced GEO and LEO services. Eutelsat OneWeb will provide exclusive access to its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation, ensuring full connectivity across Libya starting in early 2024.

Diverse Applications

The services offered by Eutelsat OneWeb will deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity for various applications, including commercial use in the Oil and Gas and Financial Services industries, Government sectors, cellular backhaul for telecom operators, and remote connectivity for humanitarian organisations.

Hybrid Bundle of GEO and LEO Services

Eutelsat OneWeb expressed its commitment to meeting the increasing demand for integrated satellite connectivity, stating, "Eutelsat OneWeb was formed to bring together GEO and LEO constellations to meet a growing customer need for integrated satellite connectivity, and the extension of our relationship with RLTT shows we are delivering."

Rawafed Libya for Telecommunications and Technology commented, "We have been working with Eutelsat Group for several years now and are excited to bring its high-speed, low-latency connectivity to our customers across the oil and gas, cellular backhaul and humanitarian sectors. By combining both LEO and GEO-powered connectivity, we are able to meet the different needs of our customers without having to use multiple providers. Through this exclusive deal, we look forward to bringing unmatched connectivity across Libya."

Eutelsat OneWeb Expands Presence

Eutelsat OneWeb is reportedly expanding its presence in the African market, with a distribution agreement signed in November covering Sub-Saharan Africa with NEC XON.

The company highlighted the high demand for connectivity in the region and emphasised that agreements like these contribute to bridging the digital divide across the continent, providing high-speed connectivity regardless of location.