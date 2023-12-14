Vodafone Idea Most Expensive Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, offers its most expensive prepaid plan with an OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. Even though Vi customers don't get 5G unlimited data with expensive plans like Jio and Airtel users, there are plenty of data benefits under the 'Hero Unlimited' offer. The most expensive prepaid plan from Vi costs Rs 3099. Yes, it is expensive, but it also provides users with a ton of benefits.

Without wasting any time, let's jump on the Rs 3099 plan from Vi and learn about its benefits.

Vodafone Idea or Vi Rs 3099 Prepaid Plan - Explained in Detail

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3099 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. There are plenty of additional benefits bundled with this plan. To start with, there's an OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile of 1 year included with the plan. The OTT benefit that is bundled for free here is worth Rs 499.

In addition, there is a Vi Movies & TV subscription included. With this subscription, you will be able to watch 5000+ movies and 200+ TV channels such as Aaj Tak, ABP, Discovery & more.

Then, as mentioned above, there are additional benefits of Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. With Binge All Night, you will be able to consume an unlimited amount of data from 12 am to 6 am. With the Weekend Data Rollover, you will be able to use the leftover amount of data from the weekdays during the weekend.

Lastly, with the Data Delights, you get 2GB of emergency data every month. Note that in a given day, you can only use 1GB of this emergency data, with the remaining 1GB data for some other day.