Vodafone Idea Most Expensive Prepaid Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea's Rs 3099 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. There are plenty of additional benefits bundled with this plan. To start with, there's an OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile of 1 year included with the plan.

Highlights

vodafone idea most expensive prepaid plan now

Without wasting any time, let's jump on the Rs 3099 plan from Vi and learn about its benefits.

Vodafone Idea or Vi Rs 3099 Prepaid Plan - Explained in Detail

In addition, there is a Vi Movies & TV subscription included. With this subscription, you will be able to watch 5000+ movies and 200+ TV channels such as Aaj Tak, ABP, Discovery & more.

Then, as mentioned above, there are additional benefits of Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights. With Binge All Night, you will be able to consume an unlimited amount of data from 12 am to 6 am. With the Weekend Data Rollover, you will be able to use the leftover amount of data from the weekdays during the weekend.

Lastly, with the Data Delights, you get 2GB of emergency data every month. Note that in a given day, you can only use 1GB of this emergency data, with the remaining 1GB data for some other day.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

