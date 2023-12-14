7 Engaging Korean Dramas Available on OTT in December 2023

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Korean drama enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of several highly anticipated shows in December 2023. Here are some of the best Korean dramas hitting the screens in December 2023.

Highlights

  • Sweet Home 2: Monsters return, Green Home residents fight back.
  • My Man Is Cupid: Fallen fairy falls for animal caretaker in heartwarming chaos.
  • Welcome to Samdal-ri: Ex-lovers reunite, rediscover themselves in charming seaside town.

Follow Us

7 Engaging Korean Dramas Available on OTT in December 2023
December 2023 promises to be an exciting month for Korean drama fans, offering a diverse range of genres and captivating stories premiering on television. Whether you're into romance, adventure, or history, this list has something for everyone. Here's a roundup of some of the most anticipated December K-dramas available for streaming on various OTT platforms:

Also Read: Netflix’s 5 Must-Watch TV Shows Based on Books

Sweet Home 2

The highly awaited sequel to the popular Netflix supernatural thriller 'Sweet Home' is released this December. Following the events of the first season, the residents of Green Home must face the menacing beasts threatening their lives once again. Song Kang, Lee Si Young, and Lee Jin Wook play the main characters in the drama.
'Sweet Home 2' is available on Netflix starting December 1, 2023.

My Man Is Cupid

The much-anticipated K-drama 'My Man Is Cupid' is gaining popularity for its out-of-the-box fantasy romance plot with a touch of comedy. It revolves around a fallen fairy and a young woman who works as an animal. Starring Jang Dong-yoon, Park Ki Woong, and Nana, the drama is available on Amazon Prime Video from December 1, 2023.

Welcome to Samdal-ri

This charming romantic comedy-drama has captured the interest of K-drama fans with its vibrant teaser and character images. It follows the journey of two former lovers who reunite and embark on a voyage of self-discovery. Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun play key roles in the drama, available for streaming on Netflix from December 2, 2023.

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Melodramas To Add To Your Watchlist

Night Has Come

'Night Has Come' tells the story of a group of second-year high school students drawn into a real-life mafia game on a retreat, setting the stage for an enigmatic thriller drama. The thriller K-drama is accessible for streaming on Rakuten Viki from December 4, 2023.

Soundtrack #2

This romantic comedy-drama follows four people linked by their love of music and their desire to make it in the profession. A sequel to 'Soundtrack #1,' starring Han So-Hee and Park Hyung-Sik, is released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 6, 2023.

Death's Game

'Death's Game' depicts the story of a depressed man who decides to commit suicide. Death takes the shape of a lady and punishes him for his disrespect for life, making him go through 12 cycles of life and death. Seo In-guk and Go Yoon-jung star in this drama premiering on Amazon Prime Video on December 15, 2023.

Also Read: Five Must-Watch Chinese Dramas on OTT Platforms

Gyeongseong Creature

Set in 1945 during Japan's occupation of Korea, 'Gyeongseong Creature' follows the story of two people confronting horrific creatures and uncovering a plot threatening their country. Starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, the drama will be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

With such a diverse range of genres and intriguing narratives, there's bound to be something for everyone to appreciate. Mark your calendars and get ready for a binge-worthy December 2023.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments