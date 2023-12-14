7 Engaging Korean Dramas Available on OTT in December 2023



December 2023 promises to be an exciting month for Korean drama fans, offering a diverse range of genres and captivating stories premiering on television. Whether you're into romance, adventure, or history, this list has something for everyone. Here's a roundup of some of the most anticipated December K-dramas available for streaming on various OTT platforms:

Sweet Home 2

The highly awaited sequel to the popular Netflix supernatural thriller 'Sweet Home' is released this December. Following the events of the first season, the residents of Green Home must face the menacing beasts threatening their lives once again. Song Kang, Lee Si Young, and Lee Jin Wook play the main characters in the drama.

'Sweet Home 2' is available on Netflix starting December 1, 2023.

My Man Is Cupid

The much-anticipated K-drama 'My Man Is Cupid' is gaining popularity for its out-of-the-box fantasy romance plot with a touch of comedy. It revolves around a fallen fairy and a young woman who works as an animal. Starring Jang Dong-yoon, Park Ki Woong, and Nana, the drama is available on Amazon Prime Video from December 1, 2023.

Welcome to Samdal-ri

This charming romantic comedy-drama has captured the interest of K-drama fans with its vibrant teaser and character images. It follows the journey of two former lovers who reunite and embark on a voyage of self-discovery. Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun play key roles in the drama, available for streaming on Netflix from December 2, 2023.

Night Has Come

'Night Has Come' tells the story of a group of second-year high school students drawn into a real-life mafia game on a retreat, setting the stage for an enigmatic thriller drama. The thriller K-drama is accessible for streaming on Rakuten Viki from December 4, 2023.

Soundtrack #2

This romantic comedy-drama follows four people linked by their love of music and their desire to make it in the profession. A sequel to 'Soundtrack #1,' starring Han So-Hee and Park Hyung-Sik, is released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 6, 2023.

Death's Game

'Death's Game' depicts the story of a depressed man who decides to commit suicide. Death takes the shape of a lady and punishes him for his disrespect for life, making him go through 12 cycles of life and death. Seo In-guk and Go Yoon-jung star in this drama premiering on Amazon Prime Video on December 15, 2023.

Gyeongseong Creature

Set in 1945 during Japan's occupation of Korea, 'Gyeongseong Creature' follows the story of two people confronting horrific creatures and uncovering a plot threatening their country. Starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, the drama will be released on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

With such a diverse range of genres and intriguing narratives, there's bound to be something for everyone to appreciate. Mark your calendars and get ready for a binge-worthy December 2023.