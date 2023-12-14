Airtel International Roaming Packs for Your Year-End Travel Needs



Airtel offers International Roaming Packs for your global travel needs, both in the prepaid and postpaid segments. By choosing just one pack based on the duration of travel, Airtel users can avail themselves of these International Roaming packs, valid across over 180 countries, without worrying about selecting the pack based on the country of travel. As the holiday season is around the corner, if you have any planned year-end international travel, take a look at these Airtel International Roaming Packs in prepaid and postpaid segments with a 10-day validity.

These Airtel IR Packs offer seamless network connectivity while abroad, along with easy activation, dedicated customer care, and more benefits. Let's check out the options available for prepaid users:

Airtel Prepaid IR Pack Rs 899

The Airtel Rs 899 IR Pack comes with a 10-day validity and offers benefits in sets of two, with over 110 countries covered under Set 1 and over 60 countries covered under Set 2. This 10-day IR pack offers 100 mins of free local outgoing calls, incoming calls, and calls to India, 1 GB of data, and 20 SMS for countries in Set 1, while 50 mins of free local outgoing calls, incoming calls, and calls to India, 500 MB of data, and 10 SMS in countries under set 2. Airtel users also have Voice and Data add-on packs that can be purchased for additional usage.

Airtel Postpaid IR Pack Rs 2,999

The Airtel Rs 2,999 IR Pack comes with a 10-day billing cycle validity and offers benefits in sets of two, just like prepaid. However, the benefits and flexibility of usage differ in postpaid. Airtel's 10-day rental plan comes with 100 mins per day of free local outgoing calls, incoming calls, and calls to India, 5GB of high-speed data. Post high-speed data quota, the speed reduces to 80kbps, and 20 free SMS benefits for Set 1 countries covering over 110 countries, including the US, Europe, Gulf, Asia, and more. Additionally, 100 mins of free local outgoing calls, incoming calls, and calls to India, High-speed 2.5GB data. Post high-speed data quota, speed reduces to 80kbps, 10 SMS in Set 2, covering over 60 countries, including Africa, Maldives, and the Caribbean Islands.

Activation and Usage Details

Please note that international Roaming pack benefits are activated upon arrival in your destination country. These packs will be activated, and you will get charged for them only when you travel abroad and make your first chargeable usage, like SMS/Voice call/data consumption. Prepaid users can purchase the pack up to 30 days prior to the date of travel. Users can track their pack benefits, usage, and validity on the Airtel Thanks App anytime during travel.

If you are looking only for short-term International Roaming Packs, you can read the story linked above. Enjoy your holiday season by staying connected on your own number seamlessly with these Airtel International Roaming Packs.