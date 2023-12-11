Five Must-Watch Chinese Dramas on OTT Platforms

Check out this collection of must-see Chinese dramas available on YouTube, MX Player, and Rakuten Viki. So sit back and immerse yourself in the vivid and rich world of Chinese drama today.

Highlights

  • Love Is Sweet: Unpredictable Romance with a Touch of Humour.
  • Put Your Head On My Shoulder: Sweet College Housemates Turn Lovers.
  • A Love So Beautiful: A Heartwarming Journey of First Love.

Chinese dramas are a tremendous source of entertainment that caters to a wide range of tastes. The Chinese drama genre prominently recounts stories from various eras and features of Chinese culture. With the growth of streaming sites such as YouTube, people all over the world can now enjoy some of the best Chinese drama material. Whether you're looking for a romantic fantasy or a historical drama, OTT Platforms have something for everyone.




Here are some Chinese dramas you can watch on YouTube, MX Player or Rakuten Viki:

Love Is Sweet

"Love Is Sweet" is yet another rom-com Chinese drama with unexpected twists and turns. The drama's principal actors are Luo Yunxi and Bai Lu. The plot follows Jiang Jun, a powerful lady who decides to work for a renowned investing firm. Jiang Jun encounters Yuan Shuai, a childhood classmate, at MH. The current Yuan Shuai, on the other hand, is no longer a classmate but an adversary. It has received accolades for its smart humor, endearing characters, and beautiful romance. So don't forget to add this drama to your watchlist. Also available on MX Player.

Put Your Head On My Shoulder

"Put Your Head On My Shoulder" is a 2019 drama featuring Lin Yi and Xing Fei in key roles. It's a sweet and amusing romantic comedy about a college girl who ends up living with her college senior after her parents leave for an extended period. They begin as housemates, but they quickly develop feelings for each other. This drama is ideal for those who enjoy light and fluffy shows. Also available on MX Player, Rakuten Viki.

A Love So Beautiful

The principal actors in "A Love So Beautiful" are Hu Yitian and Shen Yue. It is based on Zhao Qianqian's novel "To Our Pure Little Beauty." When it first broadcast in China in 2017, "A Love So Beautiful" became an instant smash. It received plaudits for its realistic depiction of adolescent relationships, breathtaking photography, and the chemistry between the two stars. International audiences have also responded positively to the drama. Also available on Rakuten Viki.

Go Go Squid!

"Go Go Squid!" is a Chinese romance drama that premiered in 2019 and stars Yang Zi and Li Xian. Tong Nian, a college student who is a die-hard enthusiast of online gaming, and Han Shangyan, the team captain of a professional gaming squad, are the main characters in the drama. The story is set against the backdrop of China's esports industry. It looks at love, friendship, and teamwork. This exciting and touching tale will appeal to fans of esports, romance, and coming-of-age stories. Also available on Rakuten Viki.

You Are My Glory

"You Are My Glory," starring Yang Yang and Dilraba Dilmurat, was released in 2020. This romantic comedy is ideal for gamers. It follows the story of a popular actress who reconnects with her childhood crush, a previous gaming champion. They begin as friends but quickly develop affections for each other. Also available on Rakuten Viki.

Dive into these must-watch dramas and let the cinematic allure of Chinese culture unfold before your eyes.

