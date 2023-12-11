1&1 Launches 5G Mobile Services Over Open RAN Network in Germany

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

1&1 becomes Germany's fourth mobile network operator with the launch of its 5G mobile services.

Highlights

  • The network is cloud-native and open RAN, a first in Europe.
  • Telefonica's 5G National Roaming enhances coverage for 1&1 customers.
  • Cloud-native infrastructure ensures efficient and highly automated network control.

Follow Us

1&1 Launches 5G Mobile Services Over Open RAN Network in Germany
Germany's 1&1 announced the launch of its 5G mobile services on its open RAN network on December 8, becoming the fourth mobile network operator in the country. The network is now fully functional and accessible on the go with smartphones. Until now, as reported by TelecomTalk, 1&1 had been providing 5G Home Broadband Services (Fixed Wireless Access - FWA) since December 2022, and it has now expanded to offer mobile services (eMBB).

Also Read: 1&1 to Launch Mobile Services on Own Network in Germany From December




National Roaming Services Activation

Furthermore, with Telefonica activating 5G National Roaming services on December 7, 1&1 customers can now access Telefonica's 5G Network where 1&1's own coverage is not available or is under construction. Vodafone is set to provide 5G national roaming from the summer of 2024.

Collaboration with Technology Partners

1&1 claims that its fully functional cloud-native mobile network is Europe's first Open RAN Network, developed in collaboration with technology partners Rakuten Symphony and Mavenir. The network control of the cloud-native 1&1 O-RAN is managed through Rakuten's software and platform, responsible for end-to-end integration, and via Mavenir's cloud-native core network.

The Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) is implemented for efficient and highly automated control of the antennas in the 1&1 O-RAN. Specially developed orchestration software, functioning as the system integrator, ensures Mavenir's core network applications work seamlessly with all other software and hardware components in the 1&1 O-RAN.

Also Read: 1&1 Launches 5G FWA Home Broadband Service

1&1 says: "All network functions are located in our private cloud and are controlled by software. This comes mainly from Rakuten Symphony and Mavenir. In addition, Rakuten as a system integrator ensures that all network components interact smoothly. Thus, 1&1 benefits from the extensive experience that Rakuten has had in recent years in operating the world's first Open RAN in Japan. The full functionality in the 1&1 O-RAN is a major milestone in our company history."

Cloud-Native Infrastructure

Open RAN technology, separating software and hardware, controls antennas in the private cloud operated by 1&1 on cloud servers in hundreds of cities with decentralised edge data centers. "Gigabit antennas are used at all antenna locations, connected to the 1&1 Edge data centers via fiber optics. This network architecture allows minimal latencies, essential for future real-time applications," 1&1 added.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Watched Goblin in Hindi dubbing this week on Mx player.. voice was very irritating. I hope that is not the…

Top Five Dramas on MX Player With Hindi Dubbing

shivraj roy :

This all happened because of Jio launch Before jio the data rates were shit (not actually shit but indians have…

India's Mobile Broadband Speed Surges: 1.30 Mbps to 75.80 Mbps

Faraz :

Can Jio use 50 MHz single block of n40 all together for 5G if they buy another 10 MHz ?…

India's Next Spectrum Auction to Take Place in Early 2024:…

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments