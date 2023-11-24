1&1 to Launch Mobile Services on Own Network in Germany From December

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

1&1 has activated its own mobile network, allowing customers to access its 5G network on their smartphones. The official launch of smartphone tariffs will take place on December 8th.

Highlights

  • 1&1 expands its 5G network beyond Fixed Wireless Access home broadband services to include smartphone usage.
  • Seamless national roaming access during 5G network construction.
  • Strategic transition to Vodafone's national roaming by summer 2024.

Germany's 1&1 has announced the activation of its own mobile network ahead of the plans to launch its smartphone tariffs on December 8th.  As reported by TelecomTalk, 1&1 introduced 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) home broadband services for residential customers last year. The telecom company said customers can now utilise the 1&1 5G network on their smartphones.

National Roaming Plans

In areas where the 5G network is still under construction, and there is no dedicated coverage during the rollout phase, 1&1 customers will seamlessly access Telefonica Deutschland's 2G/4G/5G network through a national roaming service that now includes 5G.

By the summer of 2024, 1&1 plans to transition to Vodafone's national roaming, gradually reducing reliance on advanced services from Telefonica Deutschland.

With a focus on revolutionising the German mobile phone market, 1&1 is in the process of building the most modern mobile network in Europe, the statement said.

Open-RAN Technology

1&1's fully virtualised mobile network is based entirely on Open-RAN technology. The 1&1 network utilises a private cloud in decentralised edge data centers, connected to gigabit antennas via fiber optics. All network functions are controlled by software running on conventional servers, as found in every data center.

According to 1&1, unlike conventional networks often tied to a single manufacturer, 1&1's Open-RAN employs standardised interfaces, allowing the company to collaborate flexibly with top-tier equipment providers in the market.

This move also involves a deliberate decision to exclude components from Chinese manufacturers, reinforcing 1&1's commitment to technological innovation and network security.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

