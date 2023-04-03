1&1 Redesigns Network Rollout Plan; Accelerates Network Expansion in Germany

1&1, one of Germany's leading telecommunications companies offering mobile and broadband services, has redesigned the plan to install 5G base stations on its new mobile Network. The telco is building Europe's first mobile Network based on Open RAN technology. 1&1 already launched Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) on 5G in January 2023.

Also Read: 1&1 Says Vodafone Is Obstructing Its 5G Rollout Progress

1&1 Accelerates Expansion of Antenna Locations

The company has earlier faced issues with Vantage Towers, and now with its expansion partners for the radio tower infrastructure, has redesigned the Network Rollout plan. As a result, the company will deploy 1,207 locations for antenna by the end of 2023. From 2024, a further 3,000 sites per year will be deployed in partnership with infrastructure companies Vantage Towers, American Tower and GfTD.

Eubanet is the fourth partner to support the acquisition of new antenna locations, according to the company statement. 1&1 AG is confident that the promises of its suppliers will be fulfilled, and it will be able to catch up with the current backlog of network rollout. The company is keeping a close eye on its goals of connecting with its Network to a quarter of German households by the end of 2025 and a half by the end of 2030.

Also Read: 1&1 Versatel Acquires Fiber Assets of BT in Germany

Current High Performance 5G Antennas

Currently, 1&1 has 94 antenna sites that are equipped with high-performance 5G antennas and connected to the fiber optic network of their sister company, 1&1 Versatel. Out of these sites, 14 are already operational.

Core Data Centers

Moreover, their private cloud, which employs virtualized Open RAN, spans across two out of four core data centers, 17 out of 24 decentralized data centers, and 61 out of over 500 regional far-edge data centers.

Also Read: 1&1 Launches 5G FWA Home Broadband Service

Launched 5G FWA in December

Following the launch of 5G Fixed Wireless Access in December 2022, 1&1 is set to introduce mobile services for smartphone use in the third quarter of 2023. During this phase, 1&1 customers will be able to enjoy nationwide reception via the national roaming infrastructure developed in parallel by Telefonica. This will enable 1&1 to expand its coverage and offer seamless connectivity to its customers across the country.