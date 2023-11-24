Globe Telecom Upgrades 5,395 Mobile Sites in 9 Months Across the Philippines



Philippine operator Globe Telecom has announced the enhancement of its digital infrastructure through the deployment of 833 new cell sites and the upgrade of 5,395 mobile sites to LTE in the first nine months of the year, ensuring reliable connectivity and coverage across the country.

Increased Download and Upload Speeds

Additionally, Globe reported an increase in download and upload speeds in 19 strategic locations during the third quarter of the year. The telecom company said it is currently maximising the use of its existing fibre inventory, aligning with this year's reduced capital expenditure (CAPEX).

Infrastructure Overhaul

"As we strengthen our infrastructure with new cell sites and LTE upgrades, we're helping accelerate digitalisation. Our relentless builds are a clear indication of our dedication to service excellence. At Globe, we believe in harnessing technology to create opportunities and drive inclusive growth, empowering communities across the Philippines to reach their full potential," said Globe Telecom.

CAPEX Spent

The digital solutions platform has spent PHP 54 billion in CAPEX as of September 2023, with 91 percent allocated to meet data needs. This ensures that customers have continuous access to premier digital solutions and connectivity, according to the company.

Globe said its vigorous efforts in network builds have been pivotal in delivering an elevated customer experience, providing countless Filipinos with access to high-speed internet.