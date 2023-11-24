Africell Extends Coverage to Three New DRC Provinces

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This expansion, involving 18 months of effort, includes the deployment of 100 cell sites and a major data center in Goma.

Highlights

  • Africell extends services to North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tanganyika in the DRC.
  • Africell's expansion extends affordable digital tools to millions in southeast DRC.
  • Local customers gain access to 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, corporate services, and Afrimoney.

Congolese telco Africell has expanded its mobile network coverage to three new provinces in the southeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As the only US-owned mobile network operator in Africa, Africell is extending services into North Kivu (home to the city of Goma), South Kivu (Bukavu and Uvira), and Tanganyika (Kalemie), making its services accessible to up to four million additional customers.

Infrastructure Deployment

With this expansion and the launch of services across the southeast of the DRC, Africell's footprint has significantly increased. According to Africell, it took 18 months to establish network coverage in the region, involving the deployment of 100 cell sites and the development of a major data centre in Goma.

Africell said local customers can now take advantage of its 2G, 3G, and 4G network offerings, corporate services, and Afrimoney, its mobile money platform. The company has committed to a long-term investment plan for the region, as per the official statement.

Africell's Mobile Network Expansion

Africell DRC mentioned that the launch in North and South Kivu and Tanganyika will contribute to broader efforts to increase connectivity across the country. The official statement emphasised that "Helping the whole country, and not just the capital city, to fulfil its economic and social potential is a key government priority."

"By expanding Africell's coverage footprint into these new areas, we are contributing to this broader mission by providing valuable mobile access to a significant number of potential customers."

Africell's Service Availability

In addition to the three new provinces, Africell DRC is active in Kinshasa, Haut Katanga, Lualaba, Kongo Central, Kwango, Kwilu, Mai-Ndombe, Kasai Central, Kasai Oriental, Lomami, and Haut Lomami, the official statement added.

Related Posts

