Vi Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

Vodafone Idea's Rs 98 plan is the most affordable one that is available for customers in select telecom circles. The Rs 98 plan comes with 14 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 200MB data, but no SMS. Then there's the Rs 99 plan.

  Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom player in India, has several prepaid plans on offer under Rs 200.
  There are seven plans offered by the telco that are priced under Rs 200.
  These plans cost Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 195, Rs 198 and Rs 199.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom player in India, has several prepaid plans on offer under Rs 200. These plans are usually recharged by people who are keeping their Vi SIM as the secondary option or users who don't want to spend a lot of money on mobile plans. There are seven plans offered by the telco that are priced under Rs 200. These plans cost Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 155, Rs 179, Rs 195, Rs 198 and Rs 199. All these plans come with different validities and data benefits. Let's take a look at their benefits below.




Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

Vodafone Idea's Rs 98 plan is the most affordable one that is available for customers in select telecom circles. The Rs 98 plan comes with 14 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 200MB data, but no SMS. Then there's the Rs 99 plan. With the Rs 99 plan, users get Rs 99 worth of talktime, no SMS, and 15 days of service validity.

The Rs 155 plan is the entry-level option in select circles in the unlimited plans category. This plan comes with 24 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 1GB of data, and 300 SMS. The Rs 179 plan comes with 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS, with 28 days of service validity.

Then there's the Rs 195 plan. With the Vi Rs 195 plan, users get 1 month of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 3GB of data, and 300 SMS. The Rs 198 plan comes with 30 days of service validity, 500MB of data, and Rs 198 worth of talktime. Lastly, there's the Rs 199 plan which comes with 18 days of service validity. But with the Rs 199 plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. Post the consumption of high-speed data, the speed will drop to 64 Kbps.

