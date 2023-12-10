7 Latest Web Series to Stream on a Chilly December Weekend



As the winter months envelop us in warmth and contentment, sipping a steaming cup of coffee while binge-watching our favourite shows becomes a delightful pastime. Are you on the lookout for some engaging online series to indulge in this cozy December binge-watching session? This list comprises everything from lighthearted teen drama comedies to gripping dramas. Check out the web series available on OTT this December week; they will keep you occupied all weekend.

Isabel Preysler: My Christmas

Isabel Preysler, the star of this festive reality TV drama, welcomes us into her house and demonstrates how she observes one of the most memorable holidays of the year: Christmas. Isabel shares the happiness of the present and the nostalgia of the past with her children while managing even the smallest tasks with the assistance of her team.

Release date: December 5, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

High Tides

The main actors of the European drama 'High Tide' are Pommelien Thijs, Willem De Schryver, and Eliyha Altena. The tale revolves around a group of wealthy friends struggling with love and social expectations as they face the harsh realities of maturity. Set in Belgium, the show takes you on an exhilarating journey filled with drama, friendship, and love.

Release date: December 7, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

World War 2 from the Frontlines

This mini-documentary features brilliantly remastered archive material and voices from all sides of the fight. The film from World War II is brought to life like never before. John Boyega, the recipient of a BAFTA award, narrates this six-part authoritative investigation of WWII.

Release date: December 7, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys

This American teen drama is based on the same-titled Ali Novak novel from 2014. The story revolves around a teenage girl who, after a catastrophe upends her life, moves in with her guardian's large family in a tiny village. She gains fresh insights into love, friendship, and hope.

Release date: December 7, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

History: The Interesting Bits

History is an intriguing look at how we got here, but much of it, to be honest, isn't particularly exciting. With the dull parts removed, this documentary presents a novel and exciting look at some of the most fascinating historical facts. History lovers, this online series is a must-watch! It uses humor and animation to highlight significant historical events.

Release date: December 7, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Coach Prime: Season 2

Experience the 2022 Jackson State University Tigers football team as they train, play, hang out in the locker room, and engage with the community during their 12-0, unbeaten SWAC Championship season. This gripping sports drama will keep you riveted. Starring in this sports documentary are Shedeur, Shilo, and Deion Sanders.

Release date: December 7, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Vadhuvu

Poluru Krishna's riveting Telugu drama 'Vadhuvu' features leading performances by Avika Gor, Ali Reza, and Sreedhar Reddy. The plot revolves around a young bride whose life is in danger after marrying into an enigmatic home. She is desperate to uncover the secrets of her new family, despite her troubled past.

Release date: December 8, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar