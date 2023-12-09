South Korean Telcos Complete Undersea Cable Linking Jeju and Udo Islands



South Korea's SK Telecom announced this week that it has formed a consortium with KT, LG Uplus, and KCTV Jeju Broadcasting to complete the construction of undersea optical cables spanning approximately 3.23 km between Jeju Island and Udo. The announcement was made on December 7, marking a significant milestone in enhancing high-speed connectivity to the picturesque Udo Island.

Also Read: Liberty Networks and Gold Data Partner to Build Pan-Regional Cable System









Shift from Microwave to Optical Cables

Previously, the three existing telecommunications companies and KCTV Jeju Broadcasting relied on microwave communication to provide telecommunications and broadcasting services to Udo. However, the surge in tourist numbers prompted the need for infrastructure expansion to meet the escalating demand for telecommunications services.

Project Initiation

Accordingly, the consortium, comprising three telecom companies - SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus, and KCTV Jeju Broadcasting, initiated the project by signing an agreement in September 2020. The plan included marine investigations, safety diagnoses, sea area use consultations, permissions to occupy shared water, and engaging with local residents. The construction of undersea optical cables was completed in December 2023, said SK Telecom in a press release.

Also Read: SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, e&, and Singtel Launch Global Telco AI Alliance

Anticipated Impact on Connectivity

SK Telecom anticipates that the completion of this optical cable will not only enable the consortium to meet Udo's increasing communication needs but will also lay the foundation for high-speed Internet services to support the expansion of 5G and LTE services on Udo, addressing the communication needs of both residents and the 150,000 visitors per month.

SK Telecom expressed optimism about the project's impact on the community. SKT said, "Expanding service capacity and improving communication quality through the completion of this undersea optical cable will make the lives of residents and tourists in Udo more convenient. We will create new social value by continuously improving the communication quality in the marine/land region."

Also Read: Bayobab Lands 2Africa Subsea Cable in Ghana

The completion of the undersea optical cable not only signifies a technological advancement but also underscores the commitment of these telecom giants to meet the evolving needs of remote and tourist-centric locations.