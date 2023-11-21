Eutelsat OneWeb Granted Approval for Satellite Broadband Services in India



OneWeb India has today received the necessary authorisations from IN-SPACe (Indian space regulator) to launch Eutelsat OneWeb's commercial satellite broadband services in India, becoming the first to receive the approval. This authorisation means Eutelsat OneWeb can launch commercial connectivity services as soon as spectrum allocation has been granted by the Indian Government, said Eutelsat OneWeb.

Also Read: Chunghwa Telecom Partners With Eutelsat OneWeb to Bring LEO Satellite Services to Taiwan









Regulatory Green Light

Bharti Enterprises is the largest shareholder in the merged entity of Eutelsat and OneWeb, Eutelsat Group holding a 21.2 percent share. OneWeb is a subsidiary operating commercially as Eutelsat OneWeb and a part of Eutelsat Group.

Commenting on the receipt of necessary approval, Bharti Group said, "We are pleased to note the Indian space regulator's green light to launch Eutelsat OneWeb's commercial satellite broadband services in India. This will be a critical step forward to meet India’s ambition of providing internet connectivity for all and will enable the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Digital India. Eutelsat OneWeb is ready to deploy as soon as it receives the final spectrum authorisation to launch commercial services."

Also Read: Eutelsat Completes Merger With OneWeb to Form Eutelsat Group

OneWeb Satellite Services

As reported by TelecomTalk, during India Mobile Congress 2023, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, announced that OneWeb will begin satellite services in India from November. So, this development is in line with the same, as OneWeb has received all necessary approvals and can start offering services commercially after the receipt of the final spectrum authorisation.

Also Read: OneWeb to Begin Satellite Services in India From Next Month: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Operational Readiness

OneWeb India already holds the necessary licences from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide broadband services using satellite connectivity.

"The company also has also obtained in principle approval to establish and operate two gateways in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, which would secure the provision of vital high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity to customers across India, once services are rolled out," said Eutelsat OneWeb.