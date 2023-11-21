OnePlus AI Music Studio Launched: Anyone Can Access for Free

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The process of building a tack is pretty simple. You just have to create an account first and then you can make as many tracks as you want and either publish them for others to hear or just keep them in the drafts.

Highlights

  • OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has announced the launch of OnePlus AI Music Studio.
  • It is a platform made by OnePlus to allow its community to get creative and create AI-generated soundtracks.
  • The platform is completely free.

Follow Us

oneplus ai music studio launched anyone can

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has announced the launch of OnePlus AI Music Studio. It is a platform made by OnePlus to allow its community to get creative and create AI-generated soundtracks. The platform is completely free. There are different genres such as hip-hop, EDM, rap, and more that users can select to build a track.




OnePlus AI Music Studio, How is it?

Well, it is a pretty decent AI music-generation platform. You can choose from several genres and then also feed in more information about where you are imagining the track being played or what is the scenario to enable the AI engine to build you a custom track.

Read More - OnePlus 12 Launch Date Confirmed

The process of building a tack is pretty simple. You just have to create an account first and then you can make as many tracks as you want and either publish them for others to hear or just keep them in the drafts. Further, OnePlus is allowing users to download the tracks they are making or tracks of other people they are listening to on the platform. Ideally, there should be no copyright issues with using the track built on the platform for commercial purposes, but OnePlus has given no clear information about this.

This is the first AI platform from OnePlus that is aimed to give its community the power to express themselves through music. What will be the long-term future of the platform is not clear as clearly there are many alternatives to generate AI music.

Read More - eSIM Support Arrives for OnePlus Open

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, said, "The OnePlus AI Music Studio isn’t just a tool; it's an unparalleled fusion of technology and creativity, providing users the opportunity to unleash the artist within. It's about giving our community the power to shape their musical journey."

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Habib :

Amra border elakay thaki vai.gp,bl,robi, teletalk er network o ase.

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Krishn :

All spends on bsnl are wastages drowning down the drain. They will keep deploying 4G "soon" forever.

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

PARAG SHAH :

As usual the whatsapp channel not working properly, i tried to book an dead pone complaint it reverted by saying…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Yogesh :

Off-Topic; Bsnl Got the spectrum from the Government by assigning 700 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands for 4G/…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Faraz :

Oh.. what about service providers of your country like Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi/Airtel ? Do they not have network ? &…

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments