OnePlus AI Music Studio Launched: Anyone Can Access for Free

OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker, has announced the launch of OnePlus AI Music Studio. It is a platform made by OnePlus to allow its community to get creative and create AI-generated soundtracks. The platform is completely free. There are different genres such as hip-hop, EDM, rap, and more that users can select to build a track.









OnePlus AI Music Studio, How is it?

Well, it is a pretty decent AI music-generation platform. You can choose from several genres and then also feed in more information about where you are imagining the track being played or what is the scenario to enable the AI engine to build you a custom track.

The process of building a tack is pretty simple. You just have to create an account first and then you can make as many tracks as you want and either publish them for others to hear or just keep them in the drafts. Further, OnePlus is allowing users to download the tracks they are making or tracks of other people they are listening to on the platform. Ideally, there should be no copyright issues with using the track built on the platform for commercial purposes, but OnePlus has given no clear information about this.

This is the first AI platform from OnePlus that is aimed to give its community the power to express themselves through music. What will be the long-term future of the platform is not clear as clearly there are many alternatives to generate AI music.

Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, said, "The OnePlus AI Music Studio isn’t just a tool; it's an unparalleled fusion of technology and creativity, providing users the opportunity to unleash the artist within. It's about giving our community the power to shape their musical journey."