oneplus 12 launch date confirmed

OnePlus 12, the next flagship phone from OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone giant, will launch soon. The launch of the device has been confirmed to be on December 4, 2023. If you are wondering whether the device will be available in the global market on December 4, hold your horses. OnePlus 12 will first launch in China on December 4, and then at a later date, most probably in 2024, will arrive for the global market.









To recall, the OnePlus 11 was first launched in China in Jan 2023, and then later launched globally on February 7, 2023. December 4 is a special date for OnePlus. It will be the 10th anniversary of the company. Many details of the device have been confirmed while there are some leaks as well.

Read More - OnePlus 12 to Get a 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera

OnePlus 12: What You Should Know

OnePlus 12 will launch on December 4, 2023, in Shenzhen, China. It is expected to come with a 6.82-inch X1 "Oriental" LTPO OLED display with support for 1440x3168 pixels resolution. Of course, it will refresh at 120Hz and the peak brightness supported by the device is said to be 2600nits. OnePlus has reportedly co-developed the new display panel with BOE. Further, the smartphone will feature the first-generation imaging engine chip from the company, Display P1.

The device will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 out of the box and thus should support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and 5G. OnePlus may launch the smartphone with a 1TB internal storage variant with up to 24GB of RAM. This would be the first time OnePlus would do something like this. Major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as Samsung and Apple offer 1TB storage variants with their flagship models. OnePlus may be taking a leaf out of their books.

Read More - OnePlus 12 5G: Global Launch Expected in January 2024 with Impressive Specs

Further, the camera system of the OnePlus 12 at the back will be a triple-camera setup powered by the new Sony 48MP dual-layer stacked Lytia 808 primary sensor along with a 64MP telephoto sensor capable of offering up to 3x optical zoom. The third sensor on the list would be a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.