Eutelsat Completes Merger With OneWeb to Form Eutelsat Group

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Eutelsat Communications and OneWeb have successfully completed their all-share combination, forming the Eutelsat Group, the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator.

Highlights

  • The Eutelsat Group has a fleet of 37 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit constellation with more than 600 satellites.
  • OneWeb's network is already active and is expected to be globally operational by the end of 2023.
  • The integrated GEO-LEO service will facilitate fixed connectivity, government services, and mobile connectivity.

Follow Us

Eutelsat and OneWeb Combine to Form Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Communications announced the successful completion of its all-share communications network, following approval at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Eutelsat shareholders. This combination forms the Eutelsat Group. In an official statement, the company noted that its headquarters remain in Paris, and OneWeb will operate as a subsidiary under the name Eutelsat OneWeb, with its operations continuing in London.




Also Read: Eutelsat Advances Toward OneWeb Merger, Receives Regulatory Approvals

Eutelsat Group

The newly established Eutelsat Group represents the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb, offering truly global, resilient GEO-LEO satellite services. This completion marks the integration of two space companies, forming the Eutelsat Group, which becomes the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 37 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit constellation with more than 600 satellites.

GEO-LEO Satellite Powerhouse

OneWeb planned for a 648 LEO satellite fleet and expanded its constellation to 634 satellites with the recent launch of 19 additional satellites. The OneWeb constellation was designed with 588 satellites for global coverage, and extra satellites were planned for resiliency and redundancy.

Also Read: OneWeb Launch 19 Expands Constellation to 634 Satellites

Active Network and Global Operations

OneWeb's network is already active and is expected to be globally operational by the end of 2023. According to the statement, the integrated GEO-LEO service will facilitate fixed connectivity (backhaul, corporate networks), government services, and mobile connectivity (maritime and inflight).

Integrated Connectivity Services

The statement noted that Eutelsat's GEO fleet will combine network density and high throughput with the low latency and ubiquity of OneWeb's LEO constellation, providing customers with fully integrated global connectivity services. This combination purportedly positions Eutelsat as a leader in space technology.

Also Read: OneWeb and Eutelsat Showcase Multi-Orbit Satellite Connectivity to NATO

The joint statement noted that broadcast and video services will remain integral to Eutelsat Group's business, while connectivity services will fall under Eutelsat OneWeb, representing the combined GEO-LEO connectivity of Eutelsat Group.

Leadership Team

Dominique D'Hinnin will continue in his role as Chairman, and Sunil Bharti Mittal, previously Executive Chairman of OneWeb, will become Vice-President (Co-Chair). Eva Berneke will continue to be the Chief Executive Officer.

The strong cash flow generation of the existing GEO business will provide both visibility and funding to develop OneWeb's LEO fleet with lower risk, which has seen robust demand, with the order book close to USD 1 billion, the statement noted.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vijay mishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

TRAI Turns Attention Towards Indoor Network Coverage

d5aqoep :

All bogus. These greedy Telcos want to use it for their benefit and deny all Indians future wifi technologies. Wifi6e…

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum…

Rupesh :

Yeah that's what I am noticing too. Even after having weak N78 at some places phone don't latch on N28…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Rupesh :

VLR is a Visitor Location Register. It constitues of HLR (Home Location Register) + VLR = Users in Home Network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

How come Airtel has more than 100% VLR, they don't let any other operator to latch on to their network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments