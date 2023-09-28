Eutelsat Completes Merger With OneWeb to Form Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Communications announced the successful completion of its all-share communications network, following approval at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Eutelsat shareholders. This combination forms the Eutelsat Group. In an official statement, the company noted that its headquarters remain in Paris, and OneWeb will operate as a subsidiary under the name Eutelsat OneWeb, with its operations continuing in London.









Eutelsat Group

The newly established Eutelsat Group represents the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb, offering truly global, resilient GEO-LEO satellite services. This completion marks the integration of two space companies, forming the Eutelsat Group, which becomes the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 37 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit constellation with more than 600 satellites.

GEO-LEO Satellite Powerhouse

OneWeb planned for a 648 LEO satellite fleet and expanded its constellation to 634 satellites with the recent launch of 19 additional satellites. The OneWeb constellation was designed with 588 satellites for global coverage, and extra satellites were planned for resiliency and redundancy.

Active Network and Global Operations

OneWeb's network is already active and is expected to be globally operational by the end of 2023. According to the statement, the integrated GEO-LEO service will facilitate fixed connectivity (backhaul, corporate networks), government services, and mobile connectivity (maritime and inflight).

Integrated Connectivity Services

The statement noted that Eutelsat's GEO fleet will combine network density and high throughput with the low latency and ubiquity of OneWeb's LEO constellation, providing customers with fully integrated global connectivity services. This combination purportedly positions Eutelsat as a leader in space technology.

The joint statement noted that broadcast and video services will remain integral to Eutelsat Group's business, while connectivity services will fall under Eutelsat OneWeb, representing the combined GEO-LEO connectivity of Eutelsat Group.

Leadership Team

Dominique D'Hinnin will continue in his role as Chairman, and Sunil Bharti Mittal, previously Executive Chairman of OneWeb, will become Vice-President (Co-Chair). Eva Berneke will continue to be the Chief Executive Officer.

The strong cash flow generation of the existing GEO business will provide both visibility and funding to develop OneWeb's LEO fleet with lower risk, which has seen robust demand, with the order book close to USD 1 billion, the statement noted.