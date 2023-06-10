OneWeb and Eutelsat Showcase Multi-Orbit Satellite Connectivity to NATO

In a recent demonstration, representatives from the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) were introduced to the combined multi-orbit satellite capabilities of OneWeb and Eutelsat. The hands-on live demonstration aimed to exhibit the progress made by both companies in providing robust and resilient data and communications connectivity, according to the joint statement.

The event, held at Eutelsat's teleport facility in Rambouillet, France, allowed NATO attendees to witness the steps being taken by OneWeb and Eutelsat in establishing a multi-orbit architecture that ensures reliable connectivity. The demonstration specifically highlighted their roles in Eutelsat's Secure, Agile, Resilient and Assured (SARA) SATCOM for NATO concept.

This concept involves a layered, multi-orbit communications plan that offers primary, alternate, contingency, and emergency (PACE) connectivity in case of disruptions in specific networks.

Kymeta Hawk u8 user terminal

OneWeb also took the opportunity to showcase its ecosystem of solutions, designed to provide seamless connectivity across its vast network of over 600 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. During the demonstration, OneWeb utilized its newly launched Kymeta Hawk u8 user terminal, mounted on a 4x4 Land Rover Discovery, to showcase high throughput and low latency communications.

Successful Demonstrations and Impressive Results

In the proof of concept, OneWeb and Eutelsat successfully streamed 4K video feeds and ran applications such as Teams, Twitch, and Google Earth. Download speeds reached 195 Mbps, upload speeds reached 32 Mbps, and latency levels were as low as 70ms. Additionally, seamless handovers between beams and satellites were demonstrated, and a 1GB file transfer was completed in less than eight seconds.

According to the statement, the demonstration provided an opportunity for Eutelsat and OneWeb to present their combined, reliable, and robust offerings to the NCIA. Such multi-orbit satellite connectivity is crucial for militaries worldwide, enabling seamless and effective communication at any given time.

The demonstration aligns with NATO's evolving concepts of operation, moving towards agile, mobile, and platform-based connectivity solutions for faster operational tempo.

Feedback from the event was highly positive, as NATO considers the possibility of deploying equipment to various user groups within the alliance to evaluate the capability further and determine the way forward, according to OneWeb.