Eutelsat Joins Global Satellite Operators Association

Eutelsat Communications has joined the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA) to support a sustainable and robust satellite communications sector. The company will work with its counterparts in the GSOA to address strategic challenges, such as promoting responsible space use and connecting underserved communities.

Eutelsat Communications, a leading European satellite operator, has announced that it has become a full member of the Brussels-based Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA), an international association representing global and regional satellite operators. This move signals Eutelsat's commitment to supporting a robust and sustainable satellite communications sector with a united global voice that connects the world.

Through its membership in the GSOA, Eutelsat will work closely with its counterparts to help shape the satellite communications ecosystem of the future. Together, the satcom companies will address the multi-fold and strategic challenges faced in the sector, from promoting the responsible use of space to connecting the underserved.

Supporting the GSOA's initiatives

Eutelsat to support the GSOA's initiatives, including ensuring the availability of satellite frequency bands during the ongoing World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) process, allowing space technology to reach its full potential in serving the world's connectivity needs.

Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA)

The GSOA is recognized as the representative body for satellite operators by international, regional, and national bodies, including regulators, policymakers, and standards-setting organizations such as the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and international organizations like the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The satellite sector, through the GSOA, is working to respond to the requirements for a better data-driven society, where robust and scalable satellite infrastructures can bridge the digital, social, education, and healthcare divides and be part of the 5G, 6G, and IoT ecosystems.

Conclusion

Eutelsat's membership in the GSOA underscores its commitment to being a responsible and innovative leader in the satellite communications industry. Through its participation in the association, Eutelsat aims to contribute to a better-connected world while promoting the responsible use of space.

