Comparison of 300 Mbps Broadband Plans from BSNL, Jio, and Airtel

When it comes to high-speed broadband plans, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), Jio, and Airtel offer multiple plans for their subscribers. In particular, the 300 Mbps plan from all three ISPs is quite identical or at least it may seem so at first look, as all of them offer quite different perks with plans. Here's a closer look at the 300 Mbps plans offered by BSNL, Jio, and Airtel, along with the added benefits to see which ISP offers a better plan.

BSNL's 300 Mbps Plan

One of the major ISPs of the country – the government-owned BSNL Bharat Fibre provides a 300 Mbps plan which is also the most high-end plan offered by the telco. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 1,799 per month. Users can get access to 300 Mbps of internet speed for the data limit set to 4000GB beyond which the speed of the connection is reduced to 15 Mbps. The plan offers unlimited data download and unlimited local and STD calls. This plan from BSNL comes with access to free of cost Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Lionsgate, and more.

JioFiber 300 Mbps Plan

JioFiber is the broadband arm of Reliance Jio. It offers an appealing 300 Mbps plan that comes with amazing additional benefits. The plan offered by JioFiber comes at a price tag of Rs 1,499 per month (30 days) and offers 300 Mbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB. The plan also offers unlimited calling and an equal upload and download speed set at 300 Mbps.

Jio additionally offers a ton of OTT subscriptions which include access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and thirteen others. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is excluding GST, and it will be charged as applicable. Users can access the plans from the official website of Reliance Jio.

Airtel 300 Mbps Plan

Airtel offers a 300 Mbps unlimited data plan as well, which is called the ‘Professional’ plan. Users can get the Airtel Xstream Fiber connection to access the ‘Professional’ plan, which comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music and more as a part of the ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ offered by the ISP along with its broadband plans.

The plan offers 300 Mbps of high-speed internet data at a cost of Rs 1,498 for a month as well. The FUP data for the unlimited plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. The price of the plan is excluding GST, and it may be charged as applicable.

Conclusion

BSNL's plan offers a higher data limit of 4000GB compared to the 3300GB limit of Jio and Airtel, but the speed is reduced to 15 Mbps beyond the FUP limit. Jio and Airtel's plan comes with a slightly lower price tag compared to BSNL. All the ISPs offer OTT benefits, but Jio offers a free STB as well. Overall, it is either Jio or Airtel for most users that would be the best option if they are looking for the 300 Mbps plan.