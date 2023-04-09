Intelsat Successfully Launches 40e High-Throughput Satellite

Intelsat, a leading inflight connectivity provider, has successfully launched a new geosynchronous satellite, Intelsat 40e (IS-40e), which promises to provide a wide range of services and coverage to North America. The satellite utilizes spot-beam technology to deliver a large amount of capacity for Intelsat's commercial aviation, mobility, and network service customers.

Intelsat 40e High-Throughput Satellite

According to the statement by the company, "The IS-40e high-throughput technology serves as a significant commitment to our North American commercial aviation, mobility and network customers. As we continue to refresh our fleet of satellites and add capacity, Intelsat is focused on providing the best value and service for our customers and their end users. The satellite also includes a NASA payload that will be the first instrument to monitor air pollution across North America from geostationary orbit."

TEMPO payload to monitor air pollution across North America

The satellite manufactured by Maxar was launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and also included a NASA payload called TEMPO. This instrument will be the first to monitor air pollution across North America from a geostationary orbit. Operated by Intelsat, TEMPO will monitor and track air pollution across North America on an hourly basis, with the ability to stay over a region of interest during a natural disaster like a major fire or volcano eruption.

IS-40e to provide an enhanced user experience

When operational in May, IS-40e will be positioned at 91 degrees West and will deliver a wide range of services and coverage. Incremental high-throughput capacity will be added to Intelsat's commercial aviation network, providing passengers with an enhanced user experience from coast to coast.

High-speed connectivity to support growth

High-speed connectivity will be added to Intelsat's Flex network to support growth for on-the-go industrial operations, rapid response missions, maritime and offshore communications, inflight connectivity for business jets, and government aviation.

Enterprise and cellular customers to see higher speeds and coverage

As a result, enterprise customers will see higher speeds and better coverage for strengthening SD-WAN and other network services. In addition, cellular customers can leverage more capacity to deliver 4G/LTE and 5G services for rural and remote areas where seasonal demand and disaster recovery services are needed.

"When TEMPO starts operations this summer, scientists with Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory will send commands through the Intelsat custom-built software to the instrument and instruct it on where and when to scan. Raw data from the observations will be transmitted back down to an Intelsat ground station and made available for the scientists," Intelsat said in a statement.

Conclusion

The launch of IS-40e represents a significant commitment to delivering high-quality connectivity and services to customers across North America. With the addition of TEMPO, Intelsat is poised to make an impact in the fight against air pollution while continuing to lead the way in satellite technology and connectivity solutions.