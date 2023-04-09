Delta Fiber Launches 2 Gbps Fiber Internet Plan; The Fastest in Netherlands

Dutch telecom provider, Delta Fiber, has completed the upgradation of its network to the latest fiber optic technology, becoming the fastest internet service (ISP) provider in the Netherlands. In addition, the company has launched a new internet subscription plan of 2 Gbps, available to 1.2 million addresses across the country.

XGS-PON fiber optic technology

The new XGS-PON fiber optic technology, introduced by Delta Fiber in 2021, supports speeds of up to 10 Gbps and can be upgraded to even faster speeds in the future. XGS-PON stands for 10 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network, the latest fiber-optic broadband technology that delivers up to 10 Gbps download and upload speeds. The company believes that this technology will enable new applications in areas such as virtual reality, smart home devices, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.

Delta Fiber exceeds European Commission's goal for gigabit internet access

According to the statement, Delta Fiber's fiber optic network already exceeds the European Commission's goal of ensuring access to gigabit internet for everyone in Europe by 2030. As a result, the company is launching a new campaign featuring its three fiber optic experts, Daan, Donnie, and Dirk, to promote its 2 Gbps internet subscription plan.

Delta Fiber Services

Delta Fiber is one of the fastest-growing telecom providers in the Netherlands, serving over 1.3 million households under the Delta and Caiway brands. The company aims to expand its coverage to 2 million addresses by 2025. Other service providers, such as Freedom, Online.nl, Helden van Nu, and Kliksafe, also offer their services over the Delta Fiber network.

Major Milestone for Delta Fiber

According to the statement, "Delta Fiber has completed the conversion of its network to the latest fiber optic technology. In two years, about 150 fiber optic experts have realized this large-scale conversion."

The completion of the network upgrade and the launch of the new internet subscription plan represents a major milestone for Delta Fiber. With the gigabit internet becoming the norm, the possibilities for new applications and services are endless. Delta Fiber says it is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for faster and more reliable internet.