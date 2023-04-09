Tata Play Fiber Most Affordable OTT Broadband Plan

Tata Play Fiber, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) in India, recently started offering OTT benefits bundled broadband plans. There are several such plans offered by the company, and if you are someone who wants to keep a tight check on the money you are spending, then go for the base plan. Going with the base plan is mostly good for people who want both the OTT benefits and a seamless internet experience with a decent speed. The base plan that Tata Play Fiber offers comes with 50 Mbps of speed. Let's check out the cost and the benefits of this OTT bundled broadband plan from Tata Play Fiber.

Tata Play Fiber Entry-Level OTT Broadband Plan

The entry-level OTT bundled broadband plan from Tata Play Fiber comes with 50 Mbps of speed and is only available for either six or 12 months. You have to prepay the amount for either of the validity options that you go for. The six months plan costs Rs 5100, and the 12 months plan costs Rs 9600. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Hungama Play, MX Player, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Shemaroo Me, Epic ON, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi, Curiosity Stream, Docubay, Reeldrama, SunNXT, NammaFlix, Koode, and more.

Consumers get unlimited data with this plan. The unlimited data also has a FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3.3TB, and the speed drops to 3 Mbps post that. There should be no installation charge, as Tata Play Fiber only takes an installation charge for the connection when the user is going for the monthly plan.

It's an interesting strategy from Tata Play Fiber to incorporate for the OTT bundled broadband plans. One limitation that the company is building here for the customers is that they cannot try out the services for one month with the OTT benefits. Instead, they will have to take a leap of faith and pay directly for either six or 12 months.

It looks like this strategy might get serious competition from the newly launched Jio Back-Up plan that also comes with OTT benefits and costs half of this even if the consumer is going for the Rs 200 OTT add-on per month plan.