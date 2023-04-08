Latest English OTT Releases You Don’t Want to Miss

OTT platforms continue to provide fresh and engaging content for viewers, with new English-language movies and web series being released regularly. Here's a roundup of some of the latest offerings that are worth checking out.

The Night Agent

"The Night Agent" is a thrilling new series that debuted few days back on Netflix. The show centers around an FBI agent who becomes embroiled in a lethal scheme involving a White House mole. Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, "The Night Agent" is based on the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

My Kind of Country

Apple TV+ has also been delivering some exciting new content, including the reality competition series "My Kind of Country." Hosted by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, the show features talented country artists competing in a music competition. "My Kind of Country" is just one of many compelling dramas that have been launched on the platform in recent weeks.

Reggie

Amazon Prime Video is also releasing new movies and shows, including the gripping drama "Reggie." The film tells the story of Reggie Jackson, a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist. Released on March 24, "Reggie" is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

On The Line

Finally, "On The Line" is a new movie that stars the seasoned entertainer Mel Gibson in a triumphant comeback. The film centers around a radio broadcaster who receives a threatening call from an unknown caller. "On The Line" is available on Lionsgate Play and was also released on March 24.

These are just a few examples of the high-quality content that's available on OTT platforms. So whether you're in the mood for a thrilling drama, a reality competition, or a movie starring your favourite actor, there's something for everyone to enjoy.