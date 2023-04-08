Latest English OTT Releases You Don’t Want to Miss

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

latest English-language movies and web series available on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and Lionsgate Play. The roundup includes a variety of genres, from thrilling dramas to reality competitions. You will find something to enjoy among these fresh and engaging releases.

Highlights

  • With something for everyone to enjoy, these fresh and engaging releases are sure to keep viewers entertained and provide a welcome distraction from daily life.
  • The new releases include a variety of genres, from gripping dramas to reality competitions.
  • Viewers can find these latest offerings on platforms such as Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Follow Us

Latest English OTT Releases You Don't Want to Miss

OTT platforms continue to provide fresh and engaging content for viewers, with new English-language movies and web series being released regularly. Here's a roundup of some of the latest offerings that are worth checking out.

Also Read: Six Top Korean Web Series on Disney Plus Hotstar

The Night Agent

"The Night Agent" is a thrilling new series that debuted few days back on Netflix. The show centers around an FBI agent who becomes embroiled in a lethal scheme involving a White House mole. Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, "The Night Agent" is based on the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

My Kind of Country

Apple TV+ has also been delivering some exciting new content, including the reality competition series "My Kind of Country." Hosted by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, the show features talented country artists competing in a music competition. "My Kind of Country" is just one of many compelling dramas that have been launched on the platform in recent weeks.

Also Read: 5 Indian Webseries Available on OTT That Are Completely Safe to Watch With Family

Reggie

Amazon Prime Video is also releasing new movies and shows, including the gripping drama "Reggie." The film tells the story of Reggie Jackson, a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and activist. Released on March 24, "Reggie" is a must-watch for fans of the genre.

On The Line

Finally, "On The Line" is a new movie that stars the seasoned entertainer Mel Gibson in a triumphant comeback. The film centers around a radio broadcaster who receives a threatening call from an unknown caller. "On The Line" is available on Lionsgate Play and was also released on March 24.

Also Read: Exciting Netflix Original Series Premiering in Early April

These are just a few examples of the high-quality content that's available on OTT platforms. So whether you're in the mood for a thrilling drama, a reality competition, or a movie starring your favourite actor, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments