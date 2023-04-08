Exclusive: Excell Broadband Launches Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans

Excell Broadband, one of the leading regional internet service providers in the country, is celebrating 25 years of success in the Industry. To celebrate the occasion, the company has launched their truly unlimited broadband plans, which are set to change the internet usage experience for its users. The plans are already live on the company's website for the users to subscribe. Based out of Hyderabad, the Internet Service Provider offers broadband services across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With internet usage increasing rapidly, there has been a growing demand for unlimited broadband plans, and Excell Broadband has revamped its broadband offerings in the market. The new plans offer unlimited data usage without any restrictions or speed throttling, providing uninterrupted internet access to customers.

Excell Broadband New Plans and Speed Options

The new plans are available for residential customers and come with a range of speeds and pricing options to suit every need and budget. Customers can choose from a variety of plans starting from 50 Mbps and going up to 300 Mbps.

Earlier, Excell Broadband offered broadband plans in 60 Mbps, 80 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps speed choices. Now, the ISP has completely revamped the speed options available to customers, and customers can now opt for any of their 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans in 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month rental duration.

Excell Broadband Truly Unlimited Plans

Excell Broadband New Truly Unlimited Broadband Plans Sl. No Plan Name Speed Data Monthly (Rs) 1 Truly UL50 50 Mbps Unlimited Rs 499 2 Truly UL100 100 Mbps Unlimited Rs 749 3 Truly UL200 200 Mbps Unlimited Rs 1,049 4 Truly UL300 300 Mbps Unlimited Rs 1,299

The Truly UL50 Plan provides unlimited data at 50 Mbps speeds for Rs 499 per month, while the Truly UL100 Plan offers the same unlimited data at 100 Mbps speeds for Rs 749 per month. Similarly, the Truly UL200 Plan provides unlimited data at 200 Mbps speeds for Rs 1,049 per month, and the Truly UL300 Plan offers unlimited data at 300 Mbps speeds for Rs 1,299 per month.

The company also provides exciting offers and discounts for customers who switch to their unlimited broadband plans on long-term rentals. For example, customers can avail of free installation and activation and also get a free router with selected plans.

Excell Broadband's truly unlimited broadband plans are expected to provide customers with unparalleled value and convenience. TelecomTalk Team also met the CEO of Excell Broadband and the team at their head office in Hyderabad and congratulated them for their 25 years of success in the Industry.