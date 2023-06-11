Airtel Prepaid Plans with 15+ OTT Benefits Under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel has a lot of options for consumers who are looking to purchase prepaid plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Today, we will be focusing on the ones that come with 15+ OTT benefits. The special thing about the prepaid plans of Airtel is that the ones that we are mentioning here come with truly unlimited 5G data offer as well. To claim the offer, you just have to head towards the Airtel Thanks app. With the Airtel Thanks app, you can claim other benefits as well. But we will talk about that some other time. For now, let's shift our focus back to the plans.

Read More - Bharti Airtel’s 90 Days Validity Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Features

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits Under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel offers Xstream Play subscription to users with select prepaid plans. It is a subscription to its own OTT platform called Airtel Xstream Play. So currently, there are two prepaid plans priced under Rs 500 that will come with a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Play. These plans will come with 15+ OTTs.

The two plans under Rs 500 that come with Airtel Xstream Play cost Rs 359 and Rs 399. The Rs 359 plan comes with 1 month of validity and 2GB of daily data. It further ships with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The plan also comes with a talktime balance of Rs 5. It has 28 days of free access to the Airtel Xstream Play, which has 15+ OTT platforms inside it. Further, users get access to free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

The next plan on the list comes for Rs 399 and has a validity of just 28 days. But the good thing is that it comes with 3GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There are also additional benefits, such as free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. But there's also free access to Airtel Xstream Play for 28 days.

Note that both the plans also come with truly unlimited 5G data offer.