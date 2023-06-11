OneWeb Joins Connecting Alaska Consortium to Boost Access in Rural Alaska

In a significant move towards expanding economic opportunity and enhancing access to essential services in rural Alaska, OneWeb, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has joined forces with the Connecting Alaska Consortium. OneWeb says this partnership aims to ensure that vital resources are readily available to tribes and communities in the region.

Broadband Connectivity Solutions for Rural Alaska

OneWeb says with the imminent influx of once-in-a-lifetime broadband infrastructure funding to Alaska, the Connecting Alaska Consortium serves as a comprehensive platform, guiding those seeking broadband funding towards knowledgeable and dedicated businesses capable of delivering effective solutions.

With a fleet of over 600 satellites already in orbit, OneWeb's broadband network is successfully delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity to connect communities, local governments, and businesses across Alaska.

Bridging the Digital Divide in Alaska

According to the statement, as a wholesale connectivity provider, OneWeb seeks to collaborate with internet service providers, telecommunication companies, and community leaders who share the common goal of bringing broadband services to unconnected, unserved, and underserved areas.

By participating in the Connecting Alaska Consortium, OneWeb aims to raise awareness about its connectivity solution, ultimately ensuring that the benefits of broadband reach more tribes and communities throughout Alaska.

With improved broadband connectivity and access to essential services like healthcare, education, and safety, these communities are poised to experience remarkable growth and development.

As Alaska prepares to benefit from the upcoming broadband infrastructure investment, this collaboration sets the stage for a brighter future, one where connectivity becomes a catalyst for progress, opportunity, and improved quality of life for all Alaskans.