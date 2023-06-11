Onivia Expands FTTH Coverage in Spain, Reaching 500,000 More Homes

Spanish wholesale fibre optic operator, Onivia has unveiled its national deployment plan, aiming to extend its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) coverage to an additional 500,000 households. The company currently operates a wholesale fibre optic network reaching 3.6 million residential units, and through the first phase of expansion, it intends to surpass 4.1 million connected homes by the end of 2023, establishing one of the largest FTTH networks in the Spanish market.

XGSPON Technology for High-Speed Connectivity

Utilizing XGSPON technology, the new network will offer symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Onivia is backed by prominent infrastructure asset managers, including Macquarie Capital, Arjun Infrastructure Partners, Aberdeen Standard Investments, and Daiwa Energy & Infrastructure Co Ltd.

Focusing on Densely Populated Areas in the Levante Region

As the first independent and neutral fibre operator offering wholesale FTTH access and other connectivity services in Spain, Onivia has announced the deployment of approximately 500,000 homes in the Levante region as the initial phase of its national plan. The company will continue expanding its network to other high-interest areas throughout 2023, benefiting both Onivia and its customers.

The initial deployment will primarily focus on densely populated areas in the Levante region, which are highly attractive to large and small internet service providers (ISPs) and other businesses.

Investments in Digital infrastructure networks in Spain

Onivia says its network opens new opportunities for all types of businesses and provides more choices for individual customers while also fostering community connectivity and driving growth and innovation across various economic sectors.

In a statement, Onivia said, "Its open fibre network promotes competition in the market by enabling access for a greater number of local and regional operators. Bringing ultra-fast networks to rural areas will contribute to stimulating business activity in these regions."

Onivia says it is committed to making substantial investments in digital infrastructure networks in Spain as the demand for reliable high-speed internet connectivity continues to grow significantly.