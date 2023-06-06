OneWeb Launches Flexible Connectivity Packages for the Maritime Sector

OneWeb is introducing its Try Before You Buy maritime service, allowing maritime users to experience OneWeb's enterprise-grade flexible connectivity packages at sea. With a complete and operational satellite constellation, OneWeb aims to offer global maritime services by the end of the year.

Highlights

  • The complete OneWeb satellite constellation and operational ground stations ensure global maritime services by the end of the year.
  • Trusted partners Intellian and Kymeta provide hardware terminal products, offering customers greater choice.
  • Service Level Agreement (SLA) model allows flexibility and guaranteed service levels with different information rate packages.

OneWeb Launches Try Before You Buy Maritime Service

OneWeb, the global low Earth orbit (LEO) communications network, has unveiled its latest offering for the maritime industry: the "Try Before You Buy" maritime service. This service allows maritime users to experience OneWeb's enterprise-grade flexible connectivity packages at sea, providing high-speed connectivity of over 100 Mbps. With 634 operational satellites in orbit, the OneWeb constellation is now complete and fully operational down to 35 degrees latitude.

Hardware Terminal Products for Enhanced Choice

The final ground stations are being completed to ensure the timely delivery of full global maritime services by the end of the year. OneWeb says it will offer its services to the maritime industry through its specialized maritime distribution partners.

In addition, OneWeb has collaborated with renowned maritime communications providers Intellian and Kymeta to develop a range of hardware terminal products. This partnership enables customers to choose from different form factors, providing them with greater flexibility and choice.

SLA Model for Flexibility and Guaranteed Service Levels

OneWeb says the service is based on a Service Level Agreement (SLA) model, offering customers flexibility and guaranteed service levels. Customers can select from Committed Information Rate (CIR) and/or Maximum Information Rate (MIR) packages. The network is fully encrypted, ensuring complete privacy for users, and multiple service profiles are available to segregate crew and operational traffic on the same terminal.

The launch of the "Try Before You Buy" maritime service aligns with Partnership, the central theme of Nor-Shipping focusing on partnership and collaboration.

With its complete satellite constellation and strong partnerships, OneWeb is set to revolutionize maritime connectivity, offering reliable and high-speed connectivity to vessels worldwide.

