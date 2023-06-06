Hughes and OneWeb Collaborate to Provide LEO Connectivity Solutions for Airlines

Hughes Network Systems, a subsidiary of EchoStar, and OneWeb, a leading low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, have announced a Distribution Partner agreement to provide LEO connectivity services to the global airline market.

LEO Connectivity Solutions for Airlines

The collaboration will enable Hughes, a worldwide OneWeb distributor, to offer in-flight connectivity (IFC) solutions powered by the company's electronically steered antenna (ESA) to airlines worldwide, delivering fast, low-latency, and reliable passenger Wi-Fi.

Leveraging OneWeb's Advantages for In-Flight Wi-Fi

With this partnership, Hughes plans to leverage the advantages of the OneWeb system, including its global reach, low latency, high speeds, and enterprise-grade service, to meet the increasing demand for in-flight Wi-Fi.

Two Options for Hughes LEO In-Flight Solutions

The new Hughes LEO in-flight solutions will consist of two options. The first is an LEO-only offering, providing airlines with direct access to LEO connectivity services.

The second option is an industry-first hybrid solution that combines Hughes Fusion technologies with the existing geostationary orbit (GEO) aero service. This solution aims to deliver a fast, low-latency onboard Wi-Fi experience by leveraging the Hughes LEO antenna - a lightweight, low-power, and low-profile ESA developed and manufactured by Hughes.

Extending Collaboration Beyond the Airline Market

OneWeb considers Hughes, a trusted strategic partner, and their collaboration extends beyond the airline market. Hughes played a crucial role in engineering the gateways for OneWeb's ground network and is the manufacturer of the core module used in every terminal, enabling LEO connectivity.

Hughes' Role in OneWeb's LEO Network

Hughes as a distribution partner for fixed satellite services across the Americas and India, also distributes OneWeb services to the US Department of Defense. OneWeb says the collaboration between Hughes and OneWeb further solidifies their relationship, as Hughes, through its parent company EchoStar, is an investor in OneWeb.

The Distribution Partner agreement between Hughes Network Systems and OneWeb marks a significant milestone in bringing LEO connectivity solutions to the airline industry. As a result, passengers can look forward to faster and more reliable in-flight Wi-Fi experiences, allowing them to stay connected seamlessly while travelling.