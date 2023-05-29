ISRO Successfully Places Second-Generation NavIC Satellite into Orbit

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) achieved a major milestone on Monday as it successfully launched the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission, deploying the second-generation NavIC satellite into space. The launch took place at 10:42 hours IST from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota.

NVS-01 navigation satellite

The primary objective of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission was to place the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing approximately 2232 kg, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. After a flight of about 19 minutes, the NVS-01 satellite was injected precisely into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended Geosynchronous orbit.

Second-Generation NavIC Satellite Deployed into Space

The NVS-01 satellite is the first of the second-generation satellites envisioned for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services. This new series of satellites aims to enhance and expand the capabilities of the NavIC system, which is an independent regional navigation satellite system developed by ISRO.

What sets the NVS series apart is the incorporation of L1 band signals, in addition to other features, to provide a wider range of services. Furthermore, the NVS-01 satellite features an indigenous atomic clock, a remarkable achievement for the Indian space program.

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), of which NavIC is a part, is designed to offer precise position information services to users. The system provides two types of services: the Standard Positioning Service (SPS), available to all users, and the Restricted Service (RS), an encrypted service exclusively for authorized users. Within the primary service area, the IRNSS System is expected to provide a position accuracy better than 20 meters.

IRNSS system Applications

The applications of the IRNSS system are diverse and encompass terrestrial, aerial, and marine navigation, disaster management, vehicle tracking and fleet management, integration with mobile phones, precise timing, mapping, geodetic data capture, terrestrial navigation aid for hikers and travellers, as well as visual and voice navigation for drivers.

NavIC

According to the ISRO, the NavIC signals are designed to deliver user position accuracy better than 20 meters and timing accuracy better than 50 nanoseconds. These signals are interoperable with signals from other global navigation satellite systems such as GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and BeiDou. In fact, a new civilian signal is being introduced in the L1 band (1575.42 MHz), which will also be interoperable with other GNSS signals. Future NavIC satellites, starting from 2022-23 onwards, will broadcast SPS signals in L1, L5, and S bands.

Conclusion

The successful placement of the NVS-01 satellite into space represents a significant milestone in the advancement of India's navigation capabilities. It not only enhances the accuracy and range of services provided by the NavIC system but also demonstrates ISRO's continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and satellite technology.