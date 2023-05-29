Azercell Covers Nakhchivan City With 4G Network

Azercell, the largest mobile network operator in Azerbaijan, has introduced its 4G network in the city of Nakhchivan, as part of its ambitious network modernisation and expansion initiative. The move aims to provide residents with fast and reliable mobile internet services, elevating their digital experiences.

Expanding Coverage

Azercell's strategic plan involves extending its 4G network across the entirety of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by the end of 2023. This significant endeavor reflects the company's dedication to enhancing connectivity and accessibility for the region's population.

Free Upgrade: Swap Non-4G SIM Cards

To facilitate the transition to the advanced 4G network, Azercell offers subscribers the opportunity to exchange their old non-4G SIM cards for new ones at any Azercell sales or service points. As a bonus, users will receive a complimentary one-time 5GB internet pack. Azercell users can take advantage of this offer to enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet.

Strengthening Nationwide Connectivity

Azercell said, since August of the previous year, it has been actively expanding and upgrading its network infrastructure across Azerbaijan. With the installation of 126 new 4G base stations and the upgradation of over 1200 existing ones, the company has successfully extended coverage to various regions, including Baku and the Absheron peninsula.

Enhancing Network Capacity

As part of its comprehensive network expansion project, Azercell has ambitious plans to deploy over 300 new base stations and upgrade approximately 1600 existing ones. These efforts aim to improve network capacity, speed, and reliability, ensuring seamless connectivity for users throughout Azerbaijan.

Stay Connected with Azercell's 4G Network

Azercell's launch of the 4G network in Nakhchivan represents a milestone in the company's mission to provide advanced mobile internet services nationwide. Embracing the possibilities of the digital era, Azercell remains committed to connecting people and enriching lives through cutting-edge technology.