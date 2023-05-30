Reliance Jio Cricket Plans After IPL, Should You Recharge

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom player in the country. The telco is currently deploying 5G at the fastest pace in the world. Jio has already reached close to 5000 cities and towns with its 5G networks in India. The telco aims to bring 5G to each and every corner of India by the end of 2023. Before the start of IPL 2023, Jio brought some new prepaid plans for its users who would have watched IPL using their mobile data on the JioCinema. But as IPL is over now, do these plans make sense anymore? Let’s check out the Cricket Plans from Reliance Jio and see if you should recharge with them anymore or not.

Reliance Jio Cricket Plans Listed

Reliance Jio had introduced six new cricket plans for users. Out of these, three were data-only vouchers, and three were plans with voice calling and SMS benefits as well. Let’s start with the base plans.

The three new base plans introduced by Jio were Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999 plans. What’s common between these plans is that all of them offer 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day, along with JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity subscriptions at no additional cost.

But along with that, the Rs 219 plan comes with 2GB of bonus data, while the Rs 399 and Rs 999 plans come with 6GB and 40GB of bonus data. The Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 999 plans come with a validity of 14, 28, and 84 days.

When it comes to data add-on plans, you can go for the Rs 222, Rs 667, and Rs 444 plans. These were also meant for Cricket viewers only. The Rs 222 plan has the same validity as the base plan and comes with 50GB of lump-sum data.

The Rs 667 plan comes with 150GB of lum-sum data and has a standalone validity of 90 days. The Rs 444 plan, on the other hand, comes with 100GB of data with a standalone validity of 60 days.

These plans are good, but they are likely not going to be beneficial for you if you aren’t consuming more than 2GB of data each day. If your data consumption is moderate, then you should rather go for the 1.5GB or 2GB daily data plans.