Jio 5G Upgrade Plan Gets a Data Boost

Reliance Jio has been offering customers a 5G upgrade plan for quite some time. This plan comes for Rs 61. The whole purpose of this plan is to make the customers eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer from Jio. Reliance Jio has said in its terms and conditions that if customers want to enjoy the unlimited 5G data offer, they will have to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or more. But users who are on plans with lower denominations can recharge with the 5G upgrade plan to become eligible for the offer.

This helps Reliance Jio keep its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure intact. In a very silent manner, Reliance Jio has given this plan a data boost.

Reliance Jio's Rs 61 Plan Now Comes with More Data

First reported by MySmartPrice, Reliance Jio's Rs 61 plan comes with 10GB of data now. Earlier, this plan came with 6GB of data. The validity of this plan is the same as the user's base active plan. This significantly lowers the cost of each GB of data for the consumer. Any user who wants to recharge with this plan will become eligible to also get an unlimited 5G data offer from Reliance Jio.

On its website, Jio has mentioned that users who have recharged with the Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 plans can also get the 5G data offer by recharging with this plan.

At the end of the day, there are other data booster plans that you can choose from. But neither of those plans will come with the 5G Welcome Offer from Reliance Jio. There's only a single 5G upgrade plan offered by Reliance Jio, and it costs Rs 61. Note that subscribing to the Rs 61 plan doesn't necessarily mean that you will be able to use Jio's 5G. There are a lot of things that need to be considered, such as whether you are living in a 5G covered area or not and then there's also the factor of whether you have a 5G SA-supported device or not.