Viasat’s Acquisition of Inmarsat Approved by European Commission

Viasat, a global communications company, and Inmarsat, a leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services, announced that the European Commission (EC) unconditionally approved Viasat's acquisition of Inmarsat. This approval follows clearances from the UK Competition and Markets Authority and the US Federal Communications Commission, marking a significant step towards the completion of the transaction.

Transaction Finalization

With all necessary regulatory approvals in place, Viasat and Inmarsat are now focused on expediting the completion of the acquisition. According to the official statement, the transaction is anticipated to be finalized by the end of this month, bringing together the capabilities of both companies under one entity.

Viasat

As a global communications company, Viasat has been dedicated to connecting people, businesses, governments, and militaries worldwide for over 35 years. Through its innovative solutions, Viasat has played a pivotal role in shaping communication networks on a global scale.

Inmarsat

Inmarsat is a renowned provider of advanced and highly reliable mobile communications services across the globe. With a strong focus on aviation, maritime, and terrestrial markets, Inmarsat enables a new generation of commercial, government, and mission-critical services.

A Vision of Collaboration

The planned combination of Inmarsat and Viasat was announced in November 2021, with the aim of establishing a new leader in the global communications industry. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both companies to drive innovation and deliver exceptional communication services worldwide.

As the transaction nears completion, the combined entity is set to enhance the global communications landscape, offering cutting-edge solutions and paving the way for a new era of connectivity and collaboration.