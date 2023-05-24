OneWeb and Arctic Space Technologies Partner for Satellite Network Portal in Northern Sweden

Arctic Space Technologies, the highly sustainable and innovative ground segment provider, and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, have announced the construction of the OneWeb Satellite Network Portal (SNP), a satellite ground station installation. Located at the Arctic Space Technologies' Space Center in Pitea, Sweden, this hyperscale satellite ground station is set to revolutionize connectivity in the region.

Partnership for Revolutionary Satellite Network Portal

OneWeb on Monday said that the collaboration between Arctic Space Technologies and OneWeb was formalized in December 2022 through a bilateral agreement. After months of meticulous planning and obtaining necessary approvals, the detailed design work for the SNP has been completed. The next step is the construction phase, with 27 satellite tracking antenna systems expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2023.

Enhanced Connectivity for Industries

The SNP will serve as a critical hub for providing enhanced connectivity to customers across various industries, including maritime and aviation. According to the statement will also cater to the growing network demands and offer 4G and 5G backhaul solutions, further bolstering communication capabilities in the region.

Focus on Sustainability and the European Green Deal

OneWeb said its decision to expand its presence in Northern Sweden highlights the advantages of the substantial investments being made in sustainable energy in this area. The combination of the eco-friendly EcoDataCenter for data processing, the zero-carbon Arctic Space Center for Ground Station operations, and OneWeb's innovative satellite technology positions this project as one of the most environmentally friendly propositions in the market.

Arctic Space Technologies emphasized the alignment of its activities with the European Green Deal and its commitment to setting new standards for satellite data processing.

The partnership between Arctic Space Technologies and OneWeb not only benefits both parties but also contributes to responsible space practices. The Arctic Space Center commenced operations in 2021 and has rapidly become one of Sweden's largest satellite communications facilities.

Operating from Northern Sweden offers multiple advantages, including environmental benefits, lower maintenance and operations costs, excellent fibre connectivity, a favourable climate, and easy staff retention, according to the statement. Additionally, the seamless satellite coverage from the Arctic to Europe and North Africa makes it an ideal location for partners like OneWeb.