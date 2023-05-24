VNPT Rolls Out 10G Fiber Broadband in Vietnam

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) has partnered with Nokia to bring 10G fibre broadband to Vietnam. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first deployment of 10G fibre broadband in Vietnam. The initial rollout will connect 10,000 homes and businesses in the eight largest provinces across the nation. Nokia's contribution includes providing fibre access nodes for VNPT's exchanges and fibre modems for end users' premises.

Vietnam's Ambitious Digital Transformation Programme

Vietnam is witnessing a rapid expansion of fibre broadband as part of the National Digital Transformation Programme initiated by the Ministry of Information and Communications in September 2021. The ambitious goal of the program is to ensure that 80 percent of households and 100 percent of communes have access to fibre internet infrastructure by 2025.

According to Global Data's Vietnam Telecom Operators Country Intelligent Report, VNPT currently holds the largest market share in the country, standing at 39.5 percent in 2022. Alongside home internet services, VNPT also offers mobile and pay TV services. Embracing the 10G fibre broadband technology will enable VNPT to differentiate its offerings and maintain its leadership position in the market.

Rapid expansion of fibre broadband in Vietnam

One of the key advantages of the new technology is that VNPT will be able to provide customers with a wide range of speeds, reaching up to 10 Gbps, utilizing the existing platform without the need for extensive construction work to lay new fibre.

VNPT Net Corporation states, "This project is our first step towards high-class FTTx services which meet our residential and business customers' demand for higher bandwidth and service quality using the latest generation XGS-PON. Next step, VNPT will work with Nokia to deploy cloud-based network management systems for the XGS-PON and enhance customer experiences through digital transformation solutions."

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is recognized as the largest market for fibre broadband globally, highlighting the significant growth and potential in the region.

The deployment of 10G fibre broadband by VNPT and Nokia not only signifies a major step forward in Vietnam's digital transformation but also enhances connectivity options and opens up opportunities for businesses and residents alike.