Du to Provide New 5G Use Cases for Enterprises in UAE

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

UAE's Du has signed an agreement with Nokia to accelerate the development of 5G technology solutions for businesses in the UAE, aiming to bring innovative 5G applications and advanced technologies to the enterprise sector.

Highlights

  • Du partners with Nokia to drive advanced 5G solutions for UAE businesses.
  • The collaboration aims to develop innovative 5G applications and technologies.
  • Du reports that over 50 percent of its mobile network traffic is now powered by 5G.

Follow Us

Du to Provide New 5G Use Cases for Enterprises in UAE
UAE's Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has recently signed a framework agreement with Nokia to promote advanced 5G technology solutions for enterprises in the UAE. Du has chosen Nokia to support its efforts in developing innovative 5G applications and building advanced technologies for the enterprise (B2B) sector.

Also Read: Du to Host Cinturion’s TEAS Subsea Cable in UAE




5G Applications for Enterprises

Building on their longstanding partnership, Du and Nokia plan to shape the future of advanced technology and its applications through 5G. Under the terms of the agreement Nokia will provide Du with its cutting-edge end-to-end enterprise solutions, encompassing high-speed digital solutions and 5G use cases for resale through Nokia's Global Partner Program.

du stated, "du and Nokia are committed to accelerating the development of enterprise-focused advanced technology use cases that will be powered by 5G, in addition to use cases for improving people's lives. This new agreement will unleash fresh 5G opportunities, affirming our role as a driving force in further accelerating the digital transformation of the UAE and positioning it as a regional center of excellence for advanced technology innovation."

Also Read: Du Awards Multi-Year Network Agreement to Comba Telecom

5G Use Cases Across Verticals

The official statement highlighted that this partnership will facilitate the deployment of exponential technology use cases across various verticals, including factories, warehouses, smart cities, and utilities, all powered by du's 5G network.

Additionally, several other use cases involving robotics, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence will be offered for the benefit of UAE customers.

Also Read: Du Deploys Three-Carrier Aggregation Technology for Fixed Wireless Access in UAE

5G Traffic Most Dominant in Du Mobile Network

In August, Du reported that more than half of its mobile network traffic, specifically 51 percent, is now driven by 5G usage. Du stated that it had been investing in the 5G technology space since its launch in 2019. The company mentioned that its customers enjoy the best mobile experience, including superior speed, low latency, and consistent speeds, even during peak hours on their 5G network.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

All bogus. These greedy Telcos want to use it for their benefit and deny all Indians future wifi technologies. Wifi6e…

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum…

Rupesh :

Yeah that's what I am noticing too. Even after having weak N78 at some places phone don't latch on N28…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Rupesh :

VLR is a Visitor Location Register. It constitues of HLR (Home Location Register) + VLR = Users in Home Network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

How come Airtel has more than 100% VLR, they don't let any other operator to latch on to their network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

I don't know why but I don't find Jio taking any benefit of n28.. wherever it is available, n78 is…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments