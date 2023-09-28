Du to Provide New 5G Use Cases for Enterprises in UAE



UAE's Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has recently signed a framework agreement with Nokia to promote advanced 5G technology solutions for enterprises in the UAE. Du has chosen Nokia to support its efforts in developing innovative 5G applications and building advanced technologies for the enterprise (B2B) sector.

5G Applications for Enterprises

Building on their longstanding partnership, Du and Nokia plan to shape the future of advanced technology and its applications through 5G. Under the terms of the agreement Nokia will provide Du with its cutting-edge end-to-end enterprise solutions, encompassing high-speed digital solutions and 5G use cases for resale through Nokia's Global Partner Program.

du stated, "du and Nokia are committed to accelerating the development of enterprise-focused advanced technology use cases that will be powered by 5G, in addition to use cases for improving people's lives. This new agreement will unleash fresh 5G opportunities, affirming our role as a driving force in further accelerating the digital transformation of the UAE and positioning it as a regional center of excellence for advanced technology innovation."

5G Use Cases Across Verticals

The official statement highlighted that this partnership will facilitate the deployment of exponential technology use cases across various verticals, including factories, warehouses, smart cities, and utilities, all powered by du's 5G network.

Additionally, several other use cases involving robotics, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence will be offered for the benefit of UAE customers.

5G Traffic Most Dominant in Du Mobile Network

In August, Du reported that more than half of its mobile network traffic, specifically 51 percent, is now driven by 5G usage. Du stated that it had been investing in the 5G technology space since its launch in 2019. The company mentioned that its customers enjoy the best mobile experience, including superior speed, low latency, and consistent speeds, even during peak hours on their 5G network.