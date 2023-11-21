Jio has Achieved 100% Population Coverage in Kolkata Circle: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has achieved 98.8% population coverage in the state of Bengal while for the Kolkata telecom circle, the telco has achieved 100% population coverage, confirmed Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Reliance Industries has so far invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in West Bengal, and will further invest Rs 20,000 crore in the next three years.









The company has covered most parts of Bengal with 5G. Reliance Jio is rolling out 5G SA (standalone) throughout India and has targeted to complete the rollout before the end of 2023.

"Jio is about to complete the world's fastest 5G rollout in India before the end of this year that is 2023," said Mukesh Ambani at the inaugural function of Bengal Global Business Summit 2023.

Read More - Jio Working on a Rs 15000 Cloud Laptop: Report

Reliance Jio is Taking 5G to Every Nook and Corner of Bengal

Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will convert every home in Bengal into a smart home with the rapid rollout of JioFiber and Jio AirFiber. The telco further plans to improve the lives of people living in rural areas of the state by connecting them to the digital world.

"We are taking the revolutionary power of 5G to every nook and corner of the state, particularly to enrich and transform rural Bengal," said Ambani. Jio has so far rolled out Jio AirFiber, its 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service into 262 cities and towns in India.

Read More - JioPhone Prima 4G: Everything to Know

The digital transformation of the state will bring new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people living in Bengal. Talking about the widespread of JioFiber and Jio AirFiber in the state, the chairman of Reliance Industries said, "With this, Bengal will be able to use Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and other disruptive technologies to modernise every sector of its economy."