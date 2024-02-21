

Being an entrepreneur is one of the most challenging jobs. You must manage a full business, including employees, clients, and other stakeholders. However, it is also the most satisfying job out there because the sense of doing something entirely on your own is unparalleled. Being an entrepreneur also necessitates an endless supply of inspiration to keep rising.

Also Read: Lionsgate Play Expands into Bangladesh in Partnership With Grameenphone









If you're seeking inspiration to start your own business or expand an existing one, here are some shows you should watch on OTT platforms.

TVF Pitchers

TVF Pitchers is a web series produced by TVF. It tells the story of four friends, Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal, who quit their jobs to launch their own business together. This new journey begins when Naveen resigns in an intoxicated state. They go through the ups and downs of entrepreneurial life.

Where to watch: Zee5

Billions

'Billions' is a television series about the politics of business. This is the narrative of a group of New Yorkers who want to gain political power and outperform others in the entrepreneurial world.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Dropout

If you enjoy real-life stories about entrepreneurs and their journeys, you can watch 'The Dropout'. This is the biography of Elizabeth Holmes, who established the controversial biotechnology business Theranos. Watch how Elizabeth Holmes defrauded hundreds of people by presenting false information about her products.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Also Read: 4 Hollywood Thriller Films Based on Best-Selling Novels on OTT

Dirty Money

The documentary series 'Dirty Money' is an anthology of true stories about corporate fraud and scams. The series has been portrayed in an investigative style, with us following the greediest people and the terrible work they did to satisfy their appetite. Watch as they expose corporate greed, corruption, and crime.

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, these TV shows offer valuable insights, inspiration, and cautionary tales to inform and enrich your entrepreneurial journey. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be inspired by the highs and lows of the business world.