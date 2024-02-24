Singtel, AIS, Globe, HKT, Optus, Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel Launch Cross-Border Rewards Programme

Telecom companies in Asia have forged an alliance to introduce a cross-border rewards initiative, enhancing the travel experience for customers across Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Highlights

  • Unique rewards programme spanning seven Asian markets.
  • Programme rollout slated for the second half of 2024, promising convenience and value for travelers.
  • Free customer support available during travel via telco apps.

Singtel, AIS, Globe, HKT, Optus, Taiwan Mobile, and Telkomsel announced this week that they have formed an alliance to launch a cross-border rewards programme aimed at delivering greater value to eligible customers when they travel to Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan, or Indonesia, where the telcos are respectively based.

Telecom Alliance Rewards Programme

The programme, which will be progressively rolled out in the second half of 2024, will enable customers to conveniently access and redeem unique benefits from their individual telco apps while travelling, said the joint statement. The programme will enable travellers to earn and use rewards, claim and redeem unique deals for transport, dining, merchandise, services, and enjoy other incentives when they travel to any of these markets.




Singtel said, "We value our customers' loyalty and want to enhance their travel experience. With this unique reciprocal rewards programme, our customers can access exciting local rewards and offers when they visit any of the markets within the Alliance. For inbound tourists, we're making it easier for them to get the most value while exploring Singapore, thereby strengthening Singapore's position as an iconic destination."

"We're starting with our regional partners but plan to expand this programme to cover key travel corridors and popular destinations globally so our customers will have an even wider array of opportunities and new experiences to enjoy when they're abroad."

AIS said, "The collaboration in this project marks a significant global milestone, as major telecommunications service providers in the Asian region come together to enhance customer care across borders with the concept of the world's first cross-border telco rewards."

Globe said, "With this, we can ensure that when yuppies travel with GOMO PH, they are in for an adventure of a lifetime!"

Taiwan Mobile said, "Imagine browsing authentic Taiwanese souvenirs while waiting for your flight, and paying for all your purchases using your loyalty points!"

"Over ten million travellers across the Alliance's participating telco networks can seamlessly access local data plans, convenient airport transfers, and unforgettable experiences, all within a few taps on your phone," Taiwan Mobile added.

