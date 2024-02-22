Airtel Launches Over 35 New Retail Stores in Chennai; Expands in 3 Other Cities



Bharti Airtel has been expanding its offline retail presence rapidly in recent times. On Tuesday, Airtel announced the launch of new next-gen company-owned stores in the cities of Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, and Vijayawada. Expanding its presence, Airtel specifically mentioned that it has doubled its retail store presence in Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, and Chennai, and strengthened its presence in Vijayawada (Guntur). These new stores will offer unparalleled service experience to customers and also showcase Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio, Bharti Airtel said.

Store Locations

In Amritsar, Punjab three new next-gen company-owned stories have come up on 100 ft road, Celebration Mall, and Chhertha Road, adding to the existing count of 4 stores in the city.

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, four new stores have come up in Jharpada, Siripur, District Centre, and Acharya Vihar, adding to the existing count of four stores in the city.

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 39 new stores have come up in Mudichur, Guduvancheri, Korattur, Pallikaranai, Thiruporur, Kodungaiyur, Wimco Nagar, Padi, Villivakkam, Maraimalai Nagar, Thirumazhisai, and other areas, adding to the existing count of 43 stores in the city.

In Andhra Pradesh, a new store has come up in Pattabhipuram, adding to the existing count of 14 stores in the city of Vijayawada.

Service Offerings

Airtel said these neighbourhood stores, designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, that have newly come up will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, 5G Plus, etc. Furthermore, the store staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends', are trained to address and resolve queries across all of Airtel's portfolio including mobile, broadband, and DTH.

Commenting on the expansion, Bharti Airtel, in separate statements, said, "Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on massive retail expansion in the states of Punjab, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh."

"As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighbourhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The states of Punjab, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh continue to be big focus markets for us, and we will continue to invest in these markets," Airtel said in separate statements.

National Retail Footprint

This expansion follows the recent launch of new next-gen company-owned stores across multiple Indian cities, including Ambala in Haryana, Guwahati in Assam, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Patna in Bihar, and Ranchi in Jharkhand, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Airtel said it currently has 1500 stores nationally, and the launch of these new stores is in line with the strategy of fortifying its retail presence to meet the growing demands of customers in these regions effectively.