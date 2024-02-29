SK Telecom, Iceotope and SK Enmove Partner for Energy Efficient AI Data Centers

Reported by Yashika Goel

SK Telecom partners with Iceotope Technologies and SK Enmove to develop a cutting-edge liquid cooling solution for AI data centers.

Highlights

  • The partnership focuses on deploying Iceotope's Precision Liquid Cooling technology for enhanced cooling efficiency.
  • The liquid cooling solution aims to reduce energy consumption in traditional data center cooling systems.
  • SK Telecom plans to develop an AI-based autonomous cooling system for further operational efficiency.

Korean telco SK Telecom (SKT) is partnering with Precision Liquid Cooling (PLC) specialist Iceotope Technologies and data center lubricant developer SK Enmove to develop a new liquid cooling solution optimizing energy efficiency for AI data centers. In a joint statement on Wednesday, the companies announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of this new liquid cooling technique. SKT made this announcement alongside its partners at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

Also Read: CtrlS Datacenters Unveils Fifth Hyperscale Campus in Chennai




Precision Liquid Cooling

Under the MOU, SKT, Iceotope, and SK Enmove will collaborate to deploy Precision Liquid Cooling using SK Enmove's thermal fluid at SKT's AI Data Center Testbed. The deployment aims to demonstrate PLC's value in cooling efficiency and power savings.

Iceotope's Precision Liquid Cooling (PLC) technology utilizes precise delivery of dielectric fluid to remove heat from the server's hottest components, significantly reducing energy consumption.

As part of the agreement, SKT will also develop an integrated Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) to support various liquid cooling systems with technical support from Iceotope.

Traditional data center hardware cooling, utilizing the air conditioning and cooling systems, consumes the largest amount of energy. To achieve an energy-efficient AI data center, reducing the power consumption of these systems is essential, said the official release.

Also Read: SK Telecom and Intel Develop Low-Latency Technology for 6G Core Architecture Evolution

Autonomous Cooling System

SKT also plans to develop an AI-based autonomous cooling system. This system will analyze temperature and power load in the AI data center, automatically controlling the supply temperature and flow rate of thermal fluids in the CDUs to enhance operational efficiency.

"By combining core technologies and capabilities of SKT, Iceotope and SK Enmove, we expect to develop innovative energy efficiency solutions that can not only help us strengthen our competitiveness in AI data centers, but also put us on the right path towards sustainability," said SK Telecom.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Expert Opinion

