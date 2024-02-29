Spark Plans 10 MW Data Centre Campus in North Shore, New Zealand

Spark New Zealand reveals plans for a new data center campus in Auckland's North Shore, continuing its investment in digital infrastructure.

Highlights

  • Spark NZ to develop a 10 MW hyperscale data center campus in Auckland's North Shore.
  • Completion of a 10 MW expansion at the Takanini data center in August 2023.
  • Investment in digital infrastructure supports growth opportunities and core business strength.

Telecommunications company Spark New Zealand has announced plans to develop a data center in Auckland's North Shore. Spark said it had reached a conditional agreement to purchase land for a new development, initially targeting a 10 MW hyperscale data center campus, with the option for further expansion.

Development Announcement

In its H1 Y24 result announcement, Spark mentioned the completion of a 10 MW expansion of its Takanini data center in August 2023. The company is currently working on developing three large-scale data center campuses in Auckland, supported by a network of regional data centers across the country.

Commenting on the half-year results, Spark said, "Our digital infrastructure investments into data centers and 5G Standalone are progressing at pace. These investments underpin ongoing strength in our core business and new high-tech commercialization opportunities that will build our growth engines of the future."

"We completed a 10 MW expansion at our Takanini data center site and are now planning to invest in a new hyperscale data center campus on Auckland’s North Shore, as demand for capacity continues to grow," Spark added.

Growth Strategy

In July 2022, Spark announced the sale of 70 percent of its TowerCo business, comprising approximately 1,263 sites, for NZD 900 million to Ontario Teachers to focus on its 5G and data center build-out.

Under the terms of the deal, Spark has entered into a 15-year agreement with TowerCo (plus rights of renewal) to secure access to existing and new towers, with a build commitment of 670 sites over the next 10 years.

