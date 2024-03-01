Jio is Offering 6GB Extra Data along with OTT Benefits with this Prepaid Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Rs 398 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with a very short service validity of 28 days. This plan bundles 2GB of daily data for the customers, which means 56GB in 28 days. However, on top of this, Jio is offering customers 6GB of bonus data with the plan.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers a prepaid plan with which it is bundling extra data along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.
  • The Reliance Jio prepaid plan which we are talking about here is the Rs 398 plan.
  • This plan bundles 2GB of daily data for the customers, which means 56GB in 28 days.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers a prepaid plan with which it is bundling extra data along with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. This is not a very new plan from the telco, but it was introduced a few months back only. The plan also bundles unlimited 5G data for the customers on top of the extra 4G data as well as OTT. The Reliance Jio prepaid plan which we are talking about here is the Rs 398 plan. It has a short validity period, but it is jam-packed with benefits to give users maximum value for their money. Let's check out the benefits of the Rs 398 prepaid plan from Jio.




Reliance Jio Rs 398 Prepaid Plan - OTT + Extra Data

The Rs 398 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with a very short service validity of 28 days. This plan bundles 2GB of daily data for the customers, which means 56GB in 28 days. However, on top of this, Jio is offering customers 6GB of bonus data with the plan. If you check the data voucher section of Jio, you will find that the 6GB data voucher costs Rs 61. So basically, Jio is bundling that at no additional cost here for the customers. Post the FUP (fair usage policy) consumption of data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

There's also the benefit of unlimited 5G data. If you are living under the 5G coverage of Jio and your phone supports 5G SA, then you will get unlimited 5G from Jio.

As mentioned, there are OTT benefits as well. The plan bundles access to JioTV Premium for the customers. Under this, consumers get access to several OTT platforms including SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC ON, Hoichoi, JioTV, and JioCloud.

