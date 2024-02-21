JioFiber Postpaid Plans are Great if You Want to Spend Less on OTT

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Rs 599 plan offered by JioFiber comes with 30 Mbps of internet speed (upload and download) and offers access to 13 OTT apps along with Live TV channels. Users get unlimited data, which is restricted at 3.3TB (high-speed), after which the speed reduces.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, runs its fiber broadband service through JioFiber.
  • JioFiber is present almost across India and offers some of the most affordable high-speed broadband plans.
  • The company started by offering prepaid fixed-broadband plans, but later converted to postpaid plans.

Follow Us

jiofiber postpaid plans are great if you

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, runs its fiber broadband service through JioFiber. JioFiber is present almost across India and offers some of the most affordable high-speed broadband plans. The company started by offering prepaid fixed-broadband plans, but later converted to postpaid plans. If you are looking for plans that are affordable and also come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits, then JioFiber postpaid plans are what you need to check out. This is because, with the postpaid fiber plans from Jio, users get several OTT benefits and a Set-Top Box (STB) at no extra cost.




We will not look at every postpaid fiber plan offered by Jio, instead, we will see the most affordable option offered by the company as it would suit the mass market.

Read More - Excitel Brings Excitel TV, an IPTV Service with 21 OTTs and 550+ Live TV Channels

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Fiber Postpaid Plan

The Rs 599 plan offered by JioFiber comes with 30 Mbps of internet speed (upload and download) and offers access to 13 OTT apps along with Live TV channels. Users get unlimited data, which is restricted at 3.3TB (high-speed), after which the speed reduces. There's a free voice calling connection (fixed) for which the landline instrument has to be purchased by the consumer separately.

Users can also watch live TV from over 550+ channels. The OTT benefits with the plan are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, and EpicON.

Read More - Jio is Charging Rs 11,988 for 150 Mbps Annual Plan, Check Here for Extra Benefits

Note that there's an even more affordable postpaid fiber plan for Rs 399 per month. But this one doesn't come with the OTT benefits. The Rs 599 plan is the most affordable OTT broadband plan offered by Jio. The company also offers this plan on 6 and 12-month service validity to users opting for a new connection.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

today i tried porting in vi ,from jio prepaid to vi prepaid home delivery for some reason they wont take…

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi doing good only in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UPW/E, Haryana, Kerala, network wise.

Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

Amit Madan :

V! Esim is also not available on Idea migrated numbers. Number series which were available on Idea. Example 9990 series…

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

Faraz :

Same. Speed is 500+ mbps all time. Better than Airtel 5G here atleast.

Vodafone Idea Announces Enhancement of Network Capacity in Haryana

Shivraj Roy :

this maybe possible if you buy prepaid sim online but most of the time vi stores force you to buy…

Vi eSIM Available for Prepaid Users Only in Limited Circles

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments