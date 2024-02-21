JioFiber Postpaid Plans are Great if You Want to Spend Less on OTT

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, runs its fiber broadband service through JioFiber. JioFiber is present almost across India and offers some of the most affordable high-speed broadband plans. The company started by offering prepaid fixed-broadband plans, but later converted to postpaid plans. If you are looking for plans that are affordable and also come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits, then JioFiber postpaid plans are what you need to check out. This is because, with the postpaid fiber plans from Jio, users get several OTT benefits and a Set-Top Box (STB) at no extra cost.









We will not look at every postpaid fiber plan offered by Jio, instead, we will see the most affordable option offered by the company as it would suit the mass market.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Fiber Postpaid Plan

The Rs 599 plan offered by JioFiber comes with 30 Mbps of internet speed (upload and download) and offers access to 13 OTT apps along with Live TV channels. Users get unlimited data, which is restricted at 3.3TB (high-speed), after which the speed reduces. There's a free voice calling connection (fixed) for which the landline instrument has to be purchased by the consumer separately.

Users can also watch live TV from over 550+ channels. The OTT benefits with the plan are Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, Hoichoi, SunNXT, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, and EpicON.

Note that there's an even more affordable postpaid fiber plan for Rs 399 per month. But this one doesn't come with the OTT benefits. The Rs 599 plan is the most affordable OTT broadband plan offered by Jio. The company also offers this plan on 6 and 12-month service validity to users opting for a new connection.